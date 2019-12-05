Billed as one of Kentucky's premier in-season high school basketball showcases, Muhlenberg County's Farmers Bank and Trust Tip-Off Classic will be held Friday and Saturday at the MCHS West Campus gymnasium.
This is the Mustangs' biggest fundraiser of the year, according to event director David Richey.
Friday's doubleheader will feature a girls' game between host Muhlenberg County and Hopkinsville at 6 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. boys' game featuring Muhlenberg and Hoptown.
Saturday's schedule, meanwhile, features a trio of boys' games -- University Heights Academy vs. Owensboro (4 p.m.), Bardstown vs. Bowling Green (5:45 p.m.), and Muhlenberg County vs. Louisville Jeffersontown (7:30 p.m.).
One of the top individual talents in the Tip-Off Classic is expected to be Bardstown's 6-foot-8 senior forward J.J. Traynor, who has signed with Louisville, the current No. 1-ranked team in America.
Admission is $5 per person, but any junior pro or middle school player will be admitted free by wearing their team shirt.
