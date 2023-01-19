The Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing team’s swap meet this Saturday has changed locations and will now be hosted at Muhlenberg South Middle School (2900 State Route 176, Greenville, KY 42345).
The event, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature vendors selling, trading and buying fishing equipment, with Muhlenberg County unveiling its new boat at 10 a.m. and professional angler Bradley Roy speaking at 10:30.
