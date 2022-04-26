The Muhlenberg County High School tennis teams captured a pair of victories over Owensboro during a match Monday at Centre Court.
The Lady Mustangs pulled out a 5-4 win with singles points from Baker Hardison and Sidney Mercer, along with doubles victories from Sarah-Cate Boggess/Hardison, Abigail Latham/Mercer and Whitlee Stovall/Caroline Schindler.
The Lady Devils’ winners included Addie Travis, Emma Embry, Riley Hunt and Anna Travis.
On the boys side, the Mustangs won 6-3 with singles victories from Paxton Evitts, Dawson Hambrick, Isaac Whitaker and Jase Caldwell, with doubles wins by Heath Embry/Evitts and Dawson Hambrick/Cameron Hambrick.
Owensboro’s winners were Dylan Mather, Andrew Diebel and Arlo Johnson/Dustin Payne.
