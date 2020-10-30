Heading into the 2020 high school football season, Andrew Munster had high hopes — for both himself and the McLean County Cougars.
The senior linebacker/fullback led the state in total tackles a season ago, recording 201 stops in helping MCHS go 8-5 and reach the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. Offensively, he rushed for 959 yards and a team-leading 17 touchdowns.
This season, Munster wanted to put forth as much effort as he could.
“Although it was my senior year and might be my last chance to put it all out there, I didn’t want to leave anything to regret,” he said. “I specifically made sure to try my hardest, no matter what.”
According to Cougars coach Zach Wagner, Munster’s work ethic comes as no surprise.
“He’s only got one gear, and that’s full speed, whether it’s practice, walkthrough or in a game,” Wagner said. “We’ve stopped having to take attendance in the weight room because most guys show up every time, and Andrew is one of them. Every rep is a max.”
That hard work has translated to on-field success over the last several seasons, Wagner noted.
“He’s quick, has a nose for the ball, and he’s a heck of a kid in the weight room,” Wagner said. “I wish I could take credit for how well he does on the field, but that’s all him. On offense, he hits the hole very, very quick, and he sniffs out every play on defense.
“Each year, he’s progressed in the weight room and gotten stronger and quicker.”
Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds, Munster has just one focus when he’s on the field.
“I don’t care how big the guy in front of me is,” he said, “I’m going to hit him and keep driving my feet. ... (On defense) I’ll take on on a block or disrupt it for the guy behind me to make a tackle.”
In four games this season, in which the Cougars went 3-1, Munster paces McLean County with 60 tackles. Offensively, he’s tallied a team-best 450 yards with three touchdowns on 71 carries — good for 112.5 yards per game and 6.3 yards per attempt.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Cougars’ slate, with their last three matchups canceled, including this week’s scheduled game against Todd County Central, expectations remain high in Calhoun.
“Not just me, but my team as a whole,” Munster said, “we all really care about winning, the community and creating a culture of winning football.”
Meanwhile, Wagner is hopeful that McLean County gets another chance to take the field before the season ends. And, he’s counting on Munster to lead the way.
“We hope he can continue to carry the load at fullback,” Wagner said. “Knock on wood, fingers crossed, that we can get another chance to play. We hang our hat on him being the focal point of our defense, too.”
For Munster, who’s gotten attention at the college level and is open to accepting “the right offer,” he’s more focused on the future — for the MCHS program, though, not himself.
“(My goal is) to create a closer team bond between the younger players,” he said. “I definitely think the future of the program is what I’m most concerned with, not necessarily myself alone. I care about the community. They cared for us so much the last few years, and we love everybody that comes out to the games.”
If given the opportunity, however, Munster plans to finish 2020 with a flourish.
“If we get to continue the season,” he said, “it’ll be a great show.”
