Munster is two-way standout for McLean County

Andrew Munster is the little big man for McLean County High School's football team in 2019.
A 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior, Munster has been large for the Cougars on both sides of the line of scrimmage -- rushing for 439 yards and eight touchdowns from his fullback slot in McLean's Wing-T offense, and registering a team-best 83 tackles from his linebacker post on defense.
"Despite my size, I have a pretty strong lower body and I'm able to power through a lot of people," Munster said. "I've been pretty dedicated to the weight room through the years and that's made me bigger, faster and stronger.
"Defensively, the experience I've gained the past few seasons has helped me with my ability to anticipate and play downhill -- plug the holes and make a lot of stops."
All of this has made Munster a critical component in a McLean County program that, despite the loss of 18 graduated seniors, has been surprisingly competitive this fall -- rallying from an 0-3 start to win its last two games.
"We knew what we lost from last season," Munster said, "so we understood that we were going to have to work extra hard in the spring, in the weight room, and in the preseason to come together as a team.
"We've developed a culture here where we want to be competitive every season, and I'm proud of the strides we've made this year."
Munster attributes much of the culture shift to head coach Zach Wagner, now in his seventh season at the Cougar helm.
"I think playing here under coach Wagner is one of the best opportunities around from a high school player," Munster said. "He wants us to progress on the field, in the classroom, at home, in everything we do.
"He truly cares about the well-being of his players and we all love him for it."
The feeling is mutual from Wagner.
"Andrew is a tough, hard-nosed kid who works very hard in the weight room," Wagner said. "As small as he is, he plays the game like he's 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds.
"He's a weight room hero who has a nose for the football, and he's doing a heck of a job filling the shoes of (graduated star) Jacob Miller at fullback.
"Andrew plays the game the way it's meant to be played."
Last season, though only a junior, Munster played a key role on a solid McLean County squad that finished 8-4 and reached the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. He was among the state leaders in tackles (151), and also rushed for 338 yards on only 38 carries with four touchdowns.
Now, as a senior leader, he's hoping the Cougars can put together a strong finish and once more make some postseason noise.
"One of the keys to having success will be to play the full four quarters of every game," Munster said. "Then, I believe we need to play every play with four to six seconds of maximum effort, giving it everything we've got. Finally, we need to stay mentally focused, fighting through the tiredness and fatigue to make good decisions late in games.
"If we do all this we should be all right."
With McLean County's little big man leading the way.
