Muhlenberg fishing feature

Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing coach Cody Napier, right, and assistant coach Toby Harris, left, pose with Jet-A-Marina’s Kerry Clark in front of the first team boat for the Mustangs.

 Provided photo

The Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing program, which has cemented itself as a consistent KHSAA state championship contender each year, is hosting one of its major fundraisers this weekend with a swap meet in Greenville.

More than 50 tables of vendors ill be on hand Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of buying, trading and selling fishing equipment at MCHS’s Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.