Winky Drake finished with four touchdowns to lead host Muhlenberg County High School to a 50-12 victory over Hopkins County Central on Friday night at Greenville's Mustang Stadium.
Drake finished with 78 rushing yards and three scores on 13 carries, and the senior also hauled in a 31-yard scoring throw from quarterback Bronzyn Healy.
Healy completed 3-of-5 passes for 92 yards with two TDs and an interception. His other touchdown toss went to Zach Hardin, who reeled in a 55-yard score.
Jamie Bullock added 66 yards and a TD on eight rushing attempts as the Mustangs improved to 1-2.
"It feels good," said Muhlenberg County coach Josh Staples. "The first one is always the hardest."
The Mustangs return to action Friday against McLean County in Calhoun.
UNION COUNTY 34, McLEAN COUNTY 0
The Cougars were limited to just 134 yards of total offense as the Braves rolled in Calhoun.
Union County's Corinthian Scales-Porter scored on touchdown runs of 65, 12, 93 and 22 yards as the Braves racked up 405 yards of offense.
Quarterback Ben Shreve completed 6-of-9 passes for 101 yards, including an 8-yard scoring strike with 37 seconds left in the second quarter. The Braves raced out to a 27-0 lead at halftime.
The loss dropped McLean County to 0-3, while Union County improved to 2-1.
The Cougars play again Friday when they host Muhlenberg County.
CENTRAL HARDIN 51, APOLLO 20
The Eagles trailed by just nine points at halftime, but the Bruins outscored Apollo 28-6 in the second half for the victory in Cecilia.
The loss was the second consecutive defeat for the Eagles (1-2), while Central Hardin (3-0) remained unbeaten.
Apollo's next contest comes Friday in a City-County showdown against Owensboro at Eagle Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.