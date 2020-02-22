Trey Lovell knocked down a pair of free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining to lift Muhlenberg County to a 61-59 overtime victory over Owensboro Catholic on Friday in Greenville.
Nash Divine and Cole Vincent scored 13 points apiece to lead the Mustangs (18-11), with Lovell passing for six assists.
Brian Griffith scored 14 points for Catholic (17-13), which rallied from a 15-point deficit to force the extra period. Drew Hartz and Andrew Riney posted 12 points apiece, and Gray Weaver chipped in 10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-9-13-16-8 — 59
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 19-16-6-10-10 — 61
Owensboro Catholic (59) — Griffith 14, Hartz 12, Riney 12, Weaver 10, Webb 9, Scales 2.
Muhlenberg County (61) — Divine 13, Vincent 13, Lovell 8, Lovan 6, Phillips 6, Rose 5, Summers 4, McCoy 3, Johnston 1.
McLEAN COUNTY 55, APOLLO 54
Isaac Springer hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to complete the Cougars’ comeback victory in Calhoun.
Springer finished with 12 points for McLean County (20-10), which trailed 45-36 with three minutes remaining. Logan Patterson, Jacob Clark and Brady Dame chipped in 11 points each for the Cougars, who tied their second-most wins in a season in school history.
Malik Wilson scored 13 points for Apollo (5-24), Dan St. Claire added 11 points, and Jamen Kinison contributed 10 points.
APOLLO 18-13-8-15 — 54
McLEAN COUNTY 11-12-9-23 — 55
Apollo (54) — Wilson 13, St. Claire 11, Kinison 10, Frantz 9, Ash 4, Hamilton 4, Bowman 3.
McLean County (55) — Springer 12, Patterson 11, Clark 11, Dame 11, Englehardt 5, Bishop 3, Mimms 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY 70, HANCOCK COUNTY 51
Nolan Shartzer scored 25 points to lead the Cougars in Leitchfield.
Keegan Sharp added 17 points for Grayson County (9-20), and Hunter Tomes chipped in 11 points.
Kaleb Keown led Hancock County (10-16) with 15 points, and Devyn Powers scored 13.
HANCOCK COUNTY 11-10-16-14 — 51
GRAYSON COUNTY 19-14-19-18 — 70
Hancock County (51) — Keown 15, Powers 13, Ferry 6, Elder 5, Ogle 5, Dixon 4, Potts 3.
Grayson County (70) — Shartzer 25, Sharp 17, Tomes 11, Blanton 8, McCrady 4, Childress 3, Hornbeck 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 57, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 50
Spencer Harvey scored 16 points to lead the Lady Aces to victory in Harned.
Catherine Head and Hannah McKay added nine points apiece for Catholic (), with McKay hauling in 17 rebounds. Caroline Reid dished seven assists with her eight points.
Aleigha Mucker led Breck County () with a game-best 17 points. Isabel Grimes added 12 points, and Cassidy McDaniel tallied 11.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16-14-13-14 — 57
BRECKIRNDIGE COUNTY 12-15-13-10 — 50
Owensboro Catholic (57) — Harvey 16, Head 9, McKay 9, Reid 8, Maggard 6, Henning 4, Johnson 2, Conkright 2, Goetz 1.
Breckinridge County (50) — Mucker 17, Grimes 12, McDaniel 11, Tabor 8, Syd. Tucker 2.
