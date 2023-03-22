Muhlenberg County takes advantage of OCHS mistakes in 12-7 victory
It wasn’t the prettiest game, but Muhlenberg County did just enough to capture a 12-7 high school baseball victory over Owensboro Catholic on a cold and rainy Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
“That’s called winning ugly,” MCHS coach Greg Shelton said afterward. “That was paramount, I think, on both teams tonight. It was an adventure. Every time the ball was hit, nobody knew what was going to happen. It’s a win, and we’ll gladly take it — but it was ugly.”
The Mustangs (4-0) finished with only six hits, led by Kadin Ray’s 2-for-5 performance with one run and an RBI, but Muhlenberg County took advantage of eight Owensboro Catholic miscues throughout the contest. Talan Cartwright, Madox Jernigan and Logen Thomas plated two runs apiece to lead their team’s offensive attack.
Muhlenberg County opened scoring in the top of the second inning when, after both got on base with walks, Sumner Shelton and Colton Carver reached home on an error on a ground ball hit by Madix Brannon.
The Aces (2-1) answered in the bottom of the frame when Eli Blair was hit by a pitch and then scored on an RBI double by Barrett Evans, trimming the deficit to 2-1.
The Mustangs extended their lead in the top of the third when two Catholic errors allowed three runs to cross home plate — giving MCHS a 5-1 advantage.
OCHS flipped the script in the bottom of the third inning, taking advantage of a pair of Muhlenberg County miscues. However, the Aces came away with just one run that brought them to within 5-2.
Greg Shelton credited Cartwright, who entered in relief for starter Payton Cary and forced three consecutive outs to end the frame.
“I was glad for Cartwright, who came in for our starter and got out of a big jam,” Shelton said. “That was a big inning right there — he came in and threw strikes and got a couple pop-ups. Then he goes out and he struggles and puts runners on base and gives up a run or two (in the fourth), but he fought through it and got through it.”
Muhlenberg County gave Cartwright some insurance when it exploded for five runs in the top of the fourth, highlighted by an RBI base hit by Eli DeBoer. The Mustangs’ other four runs came by virtue of a passed ball and two more errors.
Trailing 10-2, the Aces strung together a trio of scores across the fourth and fifth innings. Eli Blair clubbed a two-RBI double in the fourth, and Mason Moser scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth after leading off with a single.
Muhlenberg County’s Thomas doubled to reach base safely in the sixth, then later scored on a sacrifice fly from Carver to put the Mustangs up 11-5.
Back-to-back doubles from Blair and Jake Murphy, followed later in the bottom of the sixth by Brady Atwell’s RBI base hit, sliced Muhlenberg County’s lead to 11-7.
The Mustangs notched their final run in the top of the seventh when Jernigan was hit by a pitch and then scored on Ray’s RBI groundout. Catholic got a runner on in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t manufacture any further scoring.
“We were fortunate that they made a couple mistakes and gave us some runs that got us on top,” Shelton said, “and then we survived.”
Blair finished 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and two doubles to lead the Aces, who collected six hits total.
Catholic returns to action Wednesday at home against Meade County, while Muhlenberg County plays again Thursday at Hancock County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 023 501 1 — 12 6 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 011 212 0 — 7 6 8
WP-Cartwright. LP-Parson. 2B-Hardin, Thomas, Ray (MC), Blair 2, Evans, Murphy (OC).
