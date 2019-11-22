Muhlenberg County returns the core of a team that went 16-11, won the 10th District championship and reached the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament.
Ohio County is coming off a 15-16 season, with the Eagles finishing runner-up to Muhlenberg in the 10th District Tournament. The Eagles lost a three-point decision to Breckinridge County in the first round of the regional tournament.
McLean County came on strong at the end of a 11-15 season in 2018-19, and the Cougars have new leadership as veteran coach Darren Lynam takes the reigns.
McLEAN COUNTY
The Cougars will be led by Logan Patterson, a 6-2 senior who emerged as one of the leading scorers and rebounders in western Kentucky last season (21.3 ppg, 10 rpg).
Patterson enters the new season just 300 points shy of the program's scoring record.
"We expect to get over the hump this year and have a winning season, which would be the first since 2012," Lynam said. "We hopefully will make a run at the All 'A' Region and the district championship as well."
In addition to Patterson, McLean returns 6-1 senior Jacob Clark (13.5 ppg), 6-3 junior Brady Dame (8.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg), 5-9 senior Brayden Bishop (4.5 ppg) and 5-10 senior Trey Englehardt (4.8 ppg).
Newcomer Isaac Springer, a 5-10 senior guard, is also expected to make an impact.
Expect the Cougars to get it out and go.
"We will try to push the ball up the floor when possible," Lynam said. "Keys for us will be being patient when we need to run our offense, keeping our turnovers to a minimum and playing solid team defense."
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Early indications are that the Mustangs could have a big season, but coach Kyle Eades knows nothing will come easy.
"Once again, we are going to play a challenging schedule," Eades said, "and this year the 10th District will be as competitive as any district in our region -- I look for every game played within our district to be highly competitive."
Muhlenberg is led by 5-foot-11 junior guard Nash Divine, the team's leading scorer last season at 12 points per game.
"Nash has improved his ability to score in different ways," Eades said. "He's a hard guy to double-team, simply because of his unselfishness and willingness to find an open teammate."
Also back are 6-3 senior forward Hayden Perkins (3.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 5-8 senior guard Noah Phillips (3.8 ppg), 5-11 junior guard Isaac Rose (6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg), 6-1 junior forward Asher Carver (3.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg), 6-1 junior forward Alex Johnston (5.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 5-11 Cole Vincent, 5-10 sophomore guard Trey Lovell and 5-11 sophomore guard Davion Summers.
"It is always our goal to try to be a little bit better than we were the day before, whether it's a practice or game," Eades said. "If we can maintain that mindset, it puts us in position to be playing our best basketball by tournament time."
OHIO COUNTY
Longtime coach Tony Hopper returns a solid club, led by 5-9 senior point guard Trey Lewis (13.5 ppg), 5-9 senior guard Tripp Manning (12.3 ppg, 3 rpg) and 5-11 junior guard Q'Daryius Jennings, who averaged 15 points and eight rebounds for Grayson County last season.
"Trip is a gym rat who loves to play, and he has improved every facet of his game," Hopper said. "He has become one of our best leaders, on and off the floor.
"Q is a great athlete and a team player who will help us in many ways, and Trey was our leading scorer last year."
Also back are 6-2 junior wing Grant Tichenor (7 ppg, 4 rpg), 6-3 senior post presence Shane Frady (7 ppg, 3 rpg) and 6-3 senior forward Hunter Pharris (5 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Hopper will also be counting on 5-8 junior guard Jaxson Renfrow and 6-3 freshman forward Elijah Decker. Two more expected to contribute are 6-1 sophomore Parker Culbertson and 6-1 senior Chris Whitler.
The Eagles are focused on minimizing mistakes and relying on a deep bench and sharp shooting.
"Turnovers were a huge problem for us last year, and we're working hard to correct some of that," Hopper said. "Our depth will be a real plus for us, as well as our ability to shoot the ball -- we're looking to compete for district and regional championships."
