The Muhlenberg County High School boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Greenwood on Tuesday night in Bowling Green.
Goalkeeper Oak Shain recorded 25 saves for the Mustangs (0-1-1).
Muhlenberg County returns to action Thursday night with a trip to Logan County.
