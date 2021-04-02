LEXINGTON — The Bluebirds simply had too much firepower.
Sam Vinson scored 24 of his game-high 31 points in the first half Thursday, and Highlands shot 63% from the field on the way to capturing an 88-60 victory over Muhlenberg County in the first round of the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena.
Vinson, a Northern Kentucky University signee, made 10-of-18 shots from the floor, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range, and Highlands connected on 12-of-18 shot attempts from deep (67%) as a team.
“Going in, we knew this was going to be a very difficult challenge,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “They’ve got shooters all over the floor. Not only do they have shooters, but we found out today they have playmakers.
“Tape doesn’t really do it justice compared to what we saw out there.”
Highlands (27-4) scored the first seven points of the game to build an early advantage, but the Mustangs (19-2) pulled to within 16-13 on Nash Divine’s 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the opening frame. From there, however, the Bluebirds closed the quarter on a 10-2 run — taking a 26-15 lead at the first break.
Donovan McCoy’s layup early in the second quarter cut the Mustangs’ deficit to nine points — but, ultimately, it was the last time Muhlenberg County came within single digits for the remainder of the contest. Highlands built its advantage to 46-30 at halftime, despite nine points from Divine in the second period.
After another Divine bucket to start the second half, the Bluebirds reeled off a 14-1 scoring burst, with Oliver Harris putting Highlands up 60-33 with a layup midway through the third quarter.
The Bluebirds pushed their advantage to as many as 34 points on two occasions in the final period before closing out the victory.
According to Highlands coach Kevin Listerman, the key was his squad setting the tone early.
“We were very fortunate to get the pace of the game where we wanted it,” said Listerman, whose team won its 18th consecutive outing. “I think that really played into everything moving forward. The start of the game was critical for us, to jump on them early and to establish that pace.”
Luke Muller finished with 21 points for Highlands, which claimed a 35-28 rebounding edge and also sank 16-of-23 free throws (70%) while committing 10 turnovers. Harris chipped in 11 points.
Divine led the Mustangs with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and a 5-of-9 clip on 3-pointers. Asher Carver finished with 12 points, as Muhlenberg County shot 40% from the floor, connecting on 8-of-25 shot attempts from distance (32%) and converting 4-of-10 on free throws (40%) with eight turnovers.
Despite coming up short in the end, Eades expressed no regrets with his team.
“I’m very proud of the fact that coming up here, we had a plan,” he said. “... As far as getting prepared for the tournament — the hotel experience, the practice experience — we felt as prepared going into this game as we felt all year.
“We wouldn’t change a thing. I’m very proud of our guys. I thought they gave tremendous effort out there, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
HIGHLANDS 26-20-25-17 — 88
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15-15-12-18 — 60
Highlands (88) — Vinson 31, Muller 21, Harris 11, Barth 9, Herald 8, Read 4, Benke 2, Cody 2.
Muhlenberg County (60) — Divine 21, Carver 12, McCoy 7, Vincent 5, Lovan 4, Summers 3, Jernigan 2, Lovell 2, Ray 2, Rose 2.
