Madox Jernigan poured in 27 points to lead Muhlenberg County to a 64-58 boys basketball victory over Breckinridge County on Saturday in Greenville.
Kadin Ray finished with 14 points for the Mustangs (5-17), and Kanyon Johnson scored 12 points.
Mercer Rogers produced 23 points for Breckinridge County (8-13), Hunter Barr posted 12 points, and Wyatt Burnett chipped in 10 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 10 7 23 18 — 58
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14 17 19 14 — 64
Breckinridge County (58) — Rogers 23, Barr 12, Burnett 10, Lee 5, Taul 4, J. Miller 2, K. Miller 2.
Muhlenberg County (64) — Jernigan 27, Ray 14, Johnson 12, Sommers 5, Brannon 2, Hardin 2, Moore 2.
OHIO COUNTY 69, CALLOWAY COUNTY 49
Elijah Decker scored 17 points to pace the Eagles in Hartford.
Parker Culbertson added 14 points, and Carter Young posted 13 points for Ohio County (19-5).
Eli Finley scored 16 points for the Lakers (18-5), and Aidan Clinton chipped in 13 points.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 7 10 15 17 — 49
OHIO COUNTY 16 20 14 19 — 69
Calloway County (49) — Finley 16, Clinton 13, Con. Lockhart 9, Lane 5, Butler 4, Col. Lockhart 2.
Ohio County (69) — Decker 17, Culbertson 14, Young 13, Kennedy 8, Morse 8, Ward 5, Allen 2, Lindsey 2.
WEBSTER COUNTY 58, DAVIESS COUNTY 54
Gage Phelps scored 20 points and grabbed eight assists as the Panthers fell at home.
Evan Hillard added 12 points for DC (9-12).
Deshawn Murphy scored 20 points for the Trojans (12-9), and Evan Michalek finished with 17 points. Jarvis Starks-Scott chipped in 13 points.
WEBSTER COUNTY 14 19 12 13 — 58
DAVIESS COUNTY 11 14 13 16 — 54
Webster County (56) — Murphy 20, Michalek 17, Starks-Scott 13, Austin 5, Hardison 3
Daviess County (54) — Phelps 20, Hillard 12, Brown 8, Ayer 5, Payne 5, Oberst 4.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 46, APOLLO 39
Kobe Kelly scored 16 points as the Eagles lost on the road in Scottsville.
Kajiah Green added 13 points for Apollo (4-17).
Chase Ross finished with 15 points to lead the Patriots (4-16).
ALLEN-SCOTTSVILLE 13 2 20 11 — 46
Apollo (39) — Kelly 16, Green 13, Tutt 6, Eans 2, Hein 2.
Allen County-Scottsville (46) — Ross 15, Moore 9, Turner 9, Jackson 4, Morris 4, Robledo 3, McPeak 2.
