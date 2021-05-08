Muhlenberg County’s Lane Tooley and Camden Harris reeled in 15 pounds, three ounces to capture first place after the first day of action at the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championships on Friday at Kentucky Dam Marina.
Apollo’s Alex Morphew-Carson York currently sit in second (14 pounds, three ounces), with the second day set to resume Saturday morning.
Muhlenberg County’s Steven Ashley-Dade Vincent are in 20th (10 pounds, 11 ounces).
BASEBALL APOLLO 14, UNION COUNTY 3
Sam Holder was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Eagles to a win at home.
Harrison Bowman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bowman was aggressive running with four stolen bases.
Tyler Payne had the complete-game pitching victory for Apollo (15-5), giving up four hits and striking out nine.
APOLLO 001 1(10)2 — 14 10 1
UNION COUNTY 000 400 — 4 4 4
WP-Payne. LP-Hargrove. 2B-Jones (U).
OWENSBORO 3, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 1
The Red Devils scored three runs in the fourth inning to rally past the visiting Raiders at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Tyler Hidenrite led OHS (3-14), going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Gavin Howard went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Trinity (3-12).
Connor Hallmark picked up the win for the Red Devils, who snapped a 12-game losing skid.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 001 000 0 — 1 6 0
OWENSBORO 000 300 x — 3 5 2
WP-Hallmark. LP-Huff. 2B-Huff (T).
BOYS’ TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0The Aces swept competition, getting singles wins from Clayton Lewis and Nolan Murphy.
Doubles victors for Catholic were Cooper Danzer-Matthew Hyland and Tucker Ray-Brett Conder.
SOFTBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 10, FRANKLIN SIMPSON 0
Jessie Daniels went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a home run and a double in the Lady Panthers’ five-inning win at the Best of the West in Bowling Green.
Kelsea Roby went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for DC (13-3).
Sophie Simone finished 2-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a triple, and Abby Newman went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 19 — 10 12 1
FRANKLIN SIMPSON 000 00 — 0 2 2
WP-Whiteker. LP-Utley. 2B-A. Newman, Daniels (DC). 3B-Simone (DC). HR-Daniels (DC).
GIRLS’ TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1
The Lady Aces got singles wins from Ella Grace Buckman, Elizabeth Hayden, Isabelle Reisz and Molly Meyer, with doubles wins from Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young and Julia MarshallChristina Head.
Muhlenberg County’s singles win came from Abigail Latham.
APOLLO 8, OHIO COUNTY 1
Kaelin Payne, Natalie Estes, Caroline Ashby, Maddie Wahl and Sophey Jennings were singles winners for Apollo.
Lauren Clements-Caitlyn Blandford, Estes-Marissa Shook and Maddie Jones-Emma Payne were Apollo doubles winners.
Emily Sisk won in doubles for Ohio County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.