The Muhlenberg County High School boys’ basketball team was the top team in the 3rd Region for much of the 2021 season, and now the Mustangs will get a chance to display their abilities on the biggest stage in the commonwealth.
Muhlenberg County will square off against 9th Region champion Highlands in the first round of the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The game is set for a 10 a.m. CT start.
Though the Mustangs have been laser-focused all season, coach Kyle Eades admitted he isn’t sure what to expect when his team steps on the vaunted Rupp Arena hardwood.
“It’s hard to tell,” he said. “This is a new experience for our players. I do know they are a group who absolutely loves to compete. My guess is that they’ll be ready for the challenge.”
One of the big keys to staying poised, Eades stressed, is for his players to continue doing the things that led to a 19-1 record this season, along with district and regional championships.
“We took some time to enjoy winning the regional tournament on Sunday and it was right back to work on Monday,” he said. “More than anything, just trying to stay consistent with what we’ve tried to do throughout the season.
“We have the opportunity to represent our school, community and the 3rd Region in this tournament. That’s not something we take lightly. We want to be as prepared as we possibly can going into our game with Highlands.”
The Mustangs will enter state tournament play on a 16-game winning streak, but they’ll be pitted against a Highlands team that enters on a roll of its own. The Bluebirds (26-4) head to state having won their last 17 outings — with their last loss coming in a 67-63 defeat against Beechwood on Feb. 12.
Highlands is led by 6-foot-4 senior guard and Northern Kentucky University signee Sam Vinson, who posts 22.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Bluebirds also rely on a balanced group that includes 6-5 senior forward Luke Muller (16.5 ppg), 5-9 sophomore guard William Herald (13.7 ppg) and 5-9 junior guard Zachary Barth (10.5 ppg), among others.
As a team, the Bluebirds are the state’s second-highest-scoring squad at 83.5 points per game, ranking fifth in field-goal percentage (54.3%) and fourth in 3-point percentage (43.5%). The Mustangs, meanwhile, feature Kentucky’s third-best defense — giving up just 43.5 points per contest.
“They have an excellent player in Sam Vinson,” Eades said. “He’s one of those players who do a lot of things really well. He’s a really tough matchup because of his size and skill set. They are able to surround him with shooters, so you have to be really careful about where you help from.
“They lead the state in 3-point attempts. The scary part is the fact that they are also top five in the state in 3-point percentage. Anytime they drive and force the defense to collapse, it’s a kick out for a 3. We’ll have to do a really good job of keeping guys in front of us and challenging jump shots.”
Muhlenberg County will continue to put the ball into the hands of 5-10 senior point guard Nash Divine, who scores 16.5 points per game. Senior guard Cole Vincent (12 ppg, 5.2 rpg) is the Mustangs’ only other double-digit scorer, but they also get quality contributions from throughout the lineup and off the bench.
The winner will advance to face the victor of McCracken County-Bullitt East in Friday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.