Once the Mustangs got going, they were hard to stop.
The Muhlenberg County High School boys’ basketball team got offensive contributions from across the board on the way to a 59-39 victory over Grayson County in the 3rd Region Tournament opening round on Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
The Mustangs (20-11) advance to Saturday’s semifinals to take on Owensboro (20-10) at 7:45 p.m.
According to Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades, it took some time for his squad to wake up.
“I thought we started off the game a little bit sluggish,” Eades said. “We were stagnant on the offensive end, and you have to give Grayson County a lot of credit for that. Coach (Travis) Johnston does a great job with them.
“We had to make some adjustments, and it took us a little while. I thought overall, there in the second half, we got a little more energy, and that was the thing I was preaching — energy and playing with passion.”
Hayden Perkins scored back-to-back buckets to give the Mustangs a 12-8 lead at the first break, sparking the momentum that would allow Muhlenberg County to outscore the Cougars 14-4 in the second period — building a 26-12 halftime advantage in the process.
“The key there was the four (points allowed),” Eades said. “I thought we did a pretty good job there in the halfcourt. We just tried to make things tough on them. We did a good job of getting out and challenging shots, and for the most part they were one and done. ... When you do that, you can create a little gap.”
Muhlenberg County’s Trey Lovell scored all 13 of his team-high points in the first half, which Eades considered a key factor as Grayson County worked to limit leading scorer Nash Divine.
Cole Vincent picked up right where Lovell left off, notching eight of his 10 points in the third quarter.
After Grayson County’s Nolan Shartzer scored five straight points to pull the Cougars within 32-22, Vincent’s 3-pointer with 2:24 left in the third period kicked off a 12-2 run that put Muhlenberg County ahead 44-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
“I thought Lovell did a really good job early in the game,” Eades said. “They were trying to take Nash out, they were trying to take Cole (Vincent) out, and I thought Trey did a good job in the gaps, making some plays and getting some points on the board. Late in the game, Cole Vincent was fantastic.
“Both of those guys were definitely spark plugs for us tonight.”
Keegan Sharp hit a 3 with 4:01 remaining to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 52-35, but the Cougars could get no closer from there.
Divine finished with 11 points for Muhlenberg County, which also got nine points and nine rebounds from Perkins. Isaac Rose recorded eight points, six rebounds and a team-high five assists.
The Mustangs made 21-of-43 shots from the field for 48.8%, 5-of-15 from beyond the arc (33%) and 12-of-17 foul shots (70.5%) with 30 rebounds and 12 turnovers.
Shartzer posted a game-best 25 points for Grayson County (10-22), which shot 11-of-36 from the floor (30.5%), 2-of-3 from distance (66%) and 15-of-25 at the foul line (60%) with 27 boards and 14 giveaways.
Moving forward, Eades wants to see the same late-game tenacity from his squad when the Mustangs take on Owensboro in the tournament semifinals. Earlier this season, the Red Devils claimed a 59-55 win over the Mustangs on Jan. 17 at OHS.
“Right now, you enjoy the first win,” he said. “Owensboro is, obviously, a very good challenge for us. The thing about it is we’re definitely fortunate to get an opportunity to play, and we look forward to the challenge.”
GRAYSON COUNTY 8-4-14-13 — 39
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12-14-18-15 — 59
Grayson County (39) — Shartzer 20, McCrady 5, Payton 5, Sharo 3, Blanton 2, Horn 2, Tomes 2.
Muhlenberg County (59) — Lovell 13, Divine 11, Vincent 10, Perkins 9, Rose 8, McCoy 4, Phillips 3, Carver 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.