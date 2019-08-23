Josh Staples hops back in the saddle as head coach of the Muhlenberg County High School football team this season, and he believes the transition has gone well for an exceedingly young team and a new coaching staff.
"Everything in the preseason has been pretty good," Staples said. "The attitude and excitement within the program has been positive, and both our players and our coaching staff are working as hard as possible to be the best we can be."
The Mustangs --who went 3-8 under former head coach Hays Browning last fall -- feature only five seniors.
"The biggest challenge we face is starting fresh because we'll be an extremely young football team," Staples said. "We have a good number of incoming freshman, and we'll be trying the build the program from the bottom up because of our numbers.
"Still, the few seniors we do have will be playing a vital role in what we'll be trying to accomplish."
OFFENSE
Senior Bronzyn Healy returns at quarterback, after going 44-of-132 through the air for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. Healy also rushed for 596 yards and four scores.
"Bronzyn has matured a lot over the summer," Staples said. "He's become a good team leader, and that's what we need him to be."
Also back is senior running back Winky Drake (773 yards, 7 TDs in nine games).
"Bronzyn and Winky provided a lot of our offensive production last year, and we'll be counting heavily on them again," said Staples, whose club will mix spread and flex-bone formations.
Also slated to carry the ball will be juniors Jamie Bullock and Zach Hardin.
Pass receivers include junior Caden Revelette, sophomore Trevor Nolen, sophomore Brayden Lovan and sophomore tight end Donovan McCoy.
Up front, the Mustangs will go with senior tackle Hunter Henson, senior guard Parker Ward, sophomore center Patrick Wood, junior guard Josh Conway and sophomore tackle Michael Monaghan. Junior tackle Brody Lambert is hoping to bounce back from a back injury.
DEFENSE
The defensive line will feature Henson, Ward, Wood, Monaghan and Lambert, along with juniors Zach James and Orion Reece.
The linebackers in Muhlenberg's 4-3-4 base will by Nolen, sophomore Jaxon Carruba and Bullock.
The Mustangs' secondary features some speed with Drake, Revelette, Hardin and Lovan.
Depth is thin and inexperienced, however, so Muhlenberg must stay healthy.
"It's important for every football team to stay healthy, of course," Staples said, "but it's even more important for us this year -- we need to keep our front-line players on the field as much as possible."
Otherwise, it will simply come down to making plays.
"We want to be physical, fast and confident," Staples said, "and we need to carry out our assignments on every play -- that's the way you become successful."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Drake and Revelette will handle kick return duties. Lovan will do the punting. The team is unsettled at placekicker. Healy will kick off.
"We've put a lot of emphasis on this area because we need to steal as much hidden yardage as we can," Staples said. "We need to get the most we can possibly get out of our special teams in all aspects.
"It's really going to be important for us to be sharp and efficient in this area."
OUTLOOK
This season at Muhlenberg County will be less about won-lost records and more about laying a solid foundation for future seasons.
"We'll be working hard to put the culture in place and then see where it takes us by the end of the season," Staples said. "We want to compete every snap, compete every game, and if we do this with the right attitude it will move this program forward.
"We have 22 or 23 freshmen in the program right now, and that's encouraging. At the same time, we'll really be leaning on the few seniors who do have for their experience and leadership.
"Hopefully, this group, with work hard, can stay healthy and focus on being the best they can be. If that's what they become, that's all any of us can ask."
---
MUSTANGS' SCHEDULE
DATE|OPPONENT|TIME
Aug. 23|Trigg County|7 p.m.
Aug. 30|at Logan County|7 p.m.
Sept. 6|Hopkins County Central|7 p.m.
Sept.13|at McLean County|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|at Ohio County|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|Grayson County|7 p.m.
Oct. 3|at Owensboro|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|at Breckinridge County|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|Graves County|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|Ballard Memorial|7 p.m.
