LEXINGTON — It was a magical season for the Muhlenberg County Mustangs.
After falling 88-60 to Highlands in the first round of the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Muhlenberg County finished its season at 19-2 — a mark that includes 10th District and 3rd Region titles, as well as the Mustangs’ first trip to state in 11 years.
“I can’t say enough about these guys,” Mustangs coach Kyle Eades said. “Five very, very special seniors. The road to get here was a very difficult road. To get the opportunity to play at Rupp Arena, it’s very, very special. We’re very thankful for the opportunity.
“We know what we need to do to get back here in the future.”
However, any subsequent trips to state will have to be made without the seniors Eades spoke of — Asher Carver, Nash Divine, Alex Johnston, Isaac Rose and Cole Vincent.
Still, the opportunity to play in Rupp Arena is a feeling that will last these Mustangs a lifetime, especially considering how the COVID-19 pandemic cast doubts on the 2021 high school basketball season from the start.
“This is something that I’m going to remember forever,” Vincent said after Thursday’s loss. “It’s tough. The locker room is emotional. That just shows how close we’ve gotten in the last year, with COVID coming in.
“We were practicing in October, November, and didn’t know if we were going to play a single game. But being here with my teammates after that long year is so special to me, and I’m never going to forget this.”
Eades knew from the beginning that it could be a tremendous year for his team.
“We talked about managing emotions,” he said of the coaching staff’s early goals. “We knew there was going to be some highs and lows of this basketball season, and we just tried to stay even-keeled, control what we can control — that’s our effort, that’s our attitude, that’s the way we approach work every day.”
And so, the Mustangs put on their hard hats and got to work.
Muhlenberg County won its first three outings, with COVID cancellations mixed in, before dropping a 56-50 decision to Hopkinsville on Jan 22. After that, the Mustangs reeled off a 16-game winning streak. They beat teams like Madisonville-North Hopkins, McLean County, Murray, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic before their run came to an end in the first round of the state tournament.
Navigating this deep into the postseason was “uncharted waters,” Eades admitted, but his players made it easy by adopting the Mustangs’ team-first mentality and applying those ideals throughout the season.
“You don’t get anything fancy with us,” Eades said. “We’re a blue-collar, hard-nosed team. That’s who we’ve been all year, and coming into this (state) tournament, we weren’t going to come up here and try to be somebody we weren’t.”
After all, that approach led to a tremendous season for Muhlenberg County — and memories that the Mustangs will never forget.
