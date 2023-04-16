Muhlenberg fishing feature

Members of the Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing team display the plaques they won during the Ohio County High School Lake Barkley Open on Saturday. The team finished first overall.

 Submitted photo

Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing duo Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent captured first place at the Ohio County High School Lake Barkley Open on Saturday, and the Mustangs won the overall team award to continue what’s already been a strong season on the water.

“These guys are going above and beyond, performance-wise,” MCHS coach Cody Napier said. “They’re going out there and doing what they’re told to do. They’re listening, and these guys and girls are growing. They all are.”

