Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing duo Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent captured first place at the Ohio County High School Lake Barkley Open on Saturday, and the Mustangs won the overall team award to continue what’s already been a strong season on the water.
“These guys are going above and beyond, performance-wise,” MCHS coach Cody Napier said. “They’re going out there and doing what they’re told to do. They’re listening, and these guys and girls are growing. They all are.”
Muhlenberg County has won three of the five tournaments in which it’s appeared this season, and even when the team didn’t win, it placed in the top three in each event.
On Saturday, Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent reeled in a total of 16 pounds to finish as the top boat. The seniors paired up last season to take third in the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship.
“They won today,” Napier said of his top tandem. “They’re the ones that really show their experience, showing they can fish. They’re hungry and they’re ready to get back to that state championship and try to win that thing. They’re excited for the season and performing really well.”
Muhlenberg County’s Allee Mallory and Alexus Lathem earned second place with 14 pounds, 8 ounces, and Dylan Eubanks and Braydon Hembree placed fifth with 11 pounds, 12 ounces.
With 18 boys and two girls on the team, this year’s group is one of the biggest that Napier has coached — and he’s glad to see more high schoolers getting involved.
“It can be a challenge sometimes, but we’ve been blessed with getting boats,” he said. “There’s more organizing you have to do, but it gives them more competition and gives these kids more experience. It helps some of these younger kids that may not have made the team if we only kept 14 or 15.”
Bass fishing as a whole is growing as well, Napier noted.
In 2023, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association will host girls fishing championships for both regional and state-level competitions for the first time. Now, teams will be able to have 10 boats — six co-ed and four girls-only boats — during regional competition.
“My mission next year is to get six more girls so we can have four boats,” Napier said. “We’ve got one this year, so we’re thankful for that, for sure. We’ll have to grow our team next year and get the word out.”
Eventually, Napier would like the program to even extend into the middle school level in Muhlenberg County.
“That’s always been a goal of mine,” he said. “Just so these kids can have just a little bit longer experience, an extra couple of years to improve. The more time they can get on the water and learn, the better they’ll be. I’ve heard that a lot of young kids are excited and ready to be on the team.”
For now, though, the Mustangs’ sights are set on making another strong run to the state tournament.
“We talked about it today,” Napier said. “I said, ‘Guys, our focus is to get to state. I’d like to win regionals — that’s always a goal — but my goal is to get as many boats as we can to the state championship, then let’s go win it.’ That’s always been my mentality.
“This year’s flown by, regionals are going to be here in two weeks. We’re excited and looking forward to getting the opportunity to compete.”
