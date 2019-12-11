Nash Divine and Davian Summers each scored 11 points to lift Muhlenberg County to a one-sided victory over Hopkins County Central in a boys;' high school basketball game Tuesday night in Greenville.
Muhlenberg (3-1) outscored the Storm 30-11 over the final 16 minutes.
Sam Almon scored a game-best 16 for Hopkins County Central (0-4).
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 5-11-4-7 -- 27
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11-8-14-16 -- 49
Hopkins Central (27) -- Almon 16, Weldon 6, Wynn 3, Miller 2.
Muhlenberg County (49) -- Divine 11, Summers 11, Moore 8, Lovell 7, Rose 6, Perkins 2, Johnston 4, Perkins 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 48, FREDERICK FRAIZE 42
Collin Elder, Colton Wethington and Kaleb Keown each scored nine points as the Hornets (1-3) held off host Frederick Fraize in Cloverport.
Devon Farris scored 16 points and Noah Pate added 15 for the Aces (0-3).
HANCOCK COUNTY 8-14-16-10 -- 48
FREDERICK FRAIZE 8-13-10-11 -- 42
Hancock County (48) -- Elder 9, Wethington 9, Keown 9, Potts 7, Dickson 4, Curry 4, Perry 3, Ogle 3
Frederick Fraize (42) -- Farris 16, Noah Pate 15, Jennings 8, Lagadinos 3.
HENDERSON COUNTY 60, APOLLO 58
Noah Curry hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the homestanding Colonels over Apollo at Colonel Gym.
Curry led Henderson County (3-1) with 11 points, and teammate Logan Fulkerson added 10.
Apollo (0-3) was paced by Malik Wilson, who scored a game-best 15 points.
APOLLO 10-12-16-20 -- 58
HENDERSON COUNTY 11-20-14-15 -- 60
Apollo (58) -- Wilson 15, Frantz 8, Bowman 8, Hamilton 7, St. Claire 7, Kinison 7, Ash 4, Kelly 2.
Henderson County (60) -- Curry 11, Fulkerson 10, Brooks 7, Lyons 6, Raley 6, Sanners 5, Reed 5, Dixon 5, McGuire 3, Skinner 2.
WARREN CENTRAL 68, OWENSBORO 59
Gavin Wimsatt scored a game-high 26 points as the Red Devils fell in Bowling Green.
Jaiden Greathouse added 14 points for OHS (2-1), and Amari Robinson-Wales had 12.
Tayton Smith led the Dragons (2-0) with 21 points.
OWENSBORO 12-9-24-14 -- 59
WARREN CENTRAL 17-14-16-21 -- 68
Owensboro (59) -- Wimsatt 26, Greathouse 14, Robinson-Wales 12, Carbon 7.
Warren Central (68) -- Smith 21, Boyd 17, Floyd 11, Barbee 8, Muleka 7, Nishimwe 2, Lawrence 1, Wright 1.
GIRLSDAVIESS COUNTY 72, BUTLER COUNTY 52
Adylan Ayer scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Lady Panthers' win at home.
Brooklyn Daugherty recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Katie Mewes finished with 10 points and 13 assists. DC (2-1) made 14 3-pointers as a team.
Taylin Clark scored 15 points for Butler County (0-4), Jenna Phelps had 14, and Jaelyn Thacker added 10.
Maddy Cecil led the Lady Panthers with nine points in DC's Saturday victory over Shawnee.
BUTLER COUNTY 9-23-8-12 -- 52
DAVIESS COUNTY 10-22-23-17 -- 72
Butler County (52) -- Clark 15, Phelps 14, Thacker 10, Ward 7, Cardwell 4, Leach 2.
Daviess County (72) -- Ayer 26, Daugherty 16, Payne 12, Mewes 10, Paige 3, Spurrier 3.
HANCOCK COUNTY 53, FREDERICK FRAIZE 35
Kiera Duncan scored 15 points to lead the Lady Hornets in Cloverport.
Hancock County (3-2) built a 32-12 advantage at halftime before cruising to victory.
Lily Nottingham scored 10 points for the Lady Aces (0-3).
HANCOCK COUNTY 17-15-12-9 -- 53
FREDERICK FRAIZE 5-7-11-12 -- 35
Hancock County (53) -- Duncan 15, Poole 9, Toler 9, H. Riley 6, Desper 6, LaClair 4, Lindauer 2, Kratzer 2.
Frederick Fraize (35) -- Nottingham 10, Thurman 8, Weatherholt 8, Hurst 5, Williams 2, Dupin 2.
