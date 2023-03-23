OWESPTS-03-23-23 MUHLENBERG FEATURE

Muhlenberg County’s Kadin Ray watches as Owensboro Catholic’s Eli Blair gets back safely to second base during their game Tuesday at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Muhlenberg County High School baseball team is off to an undefeated start to the 2022-23 campaign, but the Mustangs know there’s plenty of potential for improvement.

Following Tuesday’s 13-7 road victory over Owensboro Catholic, MCHS improved to 4-0 under first-year coach Greg Shelton — and, despite the game’s overall sloppiness on a wet and rainy evening, there were still lessons to be learned.

