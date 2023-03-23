The Muhlenberg County High School baseball team is off to an undefeated start to the 2022-23 campaign, but the Mustangs know there’s plenty of potential for improvement.
Following Tuesday’s 13-7 road victory over Owensboro Catholic, MCHS improved to 4-0 under first-year coach Greg Shelton — and, despite the game’s overall sloppiness on a wet and rainy evening, there were still lessons to be learned.
“You hope you just forget that mess and move on to the next one,” Shelton said, with a chuckle. “What you hope you get from this is you can’t just show up to the park and not be mentally ready to play. I could tell early, on our side, I didn’t feel like we were ready to play.”
The Mustangs took advantage of their opportunities and left Owensboro with a victory, but Shelton said he’d like to see an improved all-around mental approach moving forward.
“I feel like we had some guys that were more concerned about their at-bats not going so well than what our team was doing,” he added. “We addressed that, as well. You got to understand, in this game, there’s going to be a lot of failure. Bad stuff happens all the time, and you can’t let it get you down. You can’t let one bad at-bat affect the next.
“It’s a mental game. You’ve got to be tough.”
So far on the young season, the Mustangs are scoring 12 runs per game and giving up 3.3 runs per outing.
Offensively, they’ve been led by senior standout Kadin Ray, who’s hitting .429 with six runs scored, five runs batted in and a pair of doubles. Five other players are hitting at least .300, including sophomore Talan Cartwright (.417, six RBIs, two doubles), sophomore Luke Hardin (.400, three stolen bases), sophomore Colton Carver (.364, three runs, three RBIs) and junior Eli DeBoer (.357, six runs).
On the mound, junior Payton Cary sports a 0.88 earned-run average with a 2-0 record and 15 strikeouts to only four walks.
Though Tuesday’s game was somewhat of a disappointment, due in large part to the unfriendly playing conditions, Shelton’s been happy with the way his team has performed this year.
“I felt like our first three games, we came out and we were sharp,” he said. “We played pretty well, and for some reason I didn’t see that same fire (on Tuesday). But, hey, 4-0 is a lot better than 0-4.”
Muhlenberg County is set to play again Thursday at Hancock County, and the Mustangs’ coaches have pinpointed areas where they’d like to see improvement.
“We got to shore up some stuff,” Shelton added. “Our bunting’s looked like Bad News Bears, and it has for most of the year. We’ve got to correct that stuff. There’s a point in time when a run can be major, and you got to be able to move the runner. We haven’t done it this year.”
But, he continued, it all comes down to his players’ mindsets.
“That’s the one thing — the mental preparation of understanding, on your bus ride to wherever you’re going,” he said, “you got to zone in and understand what’s at hand.”
