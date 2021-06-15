Muhlenberg County High School tied for third place at the Kentucky State High School Clay Target League’s trap shooting state tournament over the weekend at the Central KY Gun Club in Berea.
Caroline Hope finished runner-up in the state tournament and also received honors for her first-place regular-season average. Kaley Miller finished third in the JV division.
The Mustangs shot 465 out of 500 as a team, while the winning squad shot 479.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL BOMBERS FALL IN MAYFIELD FINAL
The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers reached the championship game of the Mayfield Invitational on Sunday before falling 13-9 to Tupelo (Miss.) in Mayfield.
Cohl Proctor went 3-for-4 for the Bombers (3-2), while Braxton French drove in a pair of runs. Owensboro also got two hits apiece from Jordon Tolle, Dan St. Clair and Garrett Small. Post 9 led 9-0 in the top of the third inning before Tupelo battled back to take the lead and hold on for the win.
The Bombers reached the title game with a 4-3 eight-inning victory over Jackson (Mo.) earlier in the day, getting two hits apiece from Aiden Wells and Brock Brubaker, alongside two runs scored by Ethan Gibson. Brubaker also drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning.
The Bombers return to action Tuesday when they travel to take on Madisonville at 6:30 p.m. Their next home game will be Wednesday against Newburgh at Shifley Park at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.