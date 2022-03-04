Trey Lovell scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Muhlenberg County pulled away in the latter stages to capture a 58-43 win against Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
With the win, the Mustangs (16-11) advance to face Hancock County (15-16) in Saturday’s semifinals at 5 p.m.
“It’s a one-game-at-a-time tournament,” MCHS coach Kyle Eades said. “That was our mindset going into the game. Before you can advance, you got to win the first one. I’m very proud of our effort.”
Following a first half in which neither team led by more than three points — along with six lead changes and three ties — the Mustangs took a 34-29 advantage into the fourth period on Cole Vincent’s 16-foot jump shot just before the buzzer.
The basket was part of a 12-2 run capped by a steal and layup by Davion Summers that provided the Mustangs a 42-31 lead with less than five minutes to play.
The Aces (17-13) climbed to within seven points on two occasions — on Parker Gray’s 3-pointer at 3:16 and Brian Griffith’s floater in the lane at 3:03 — but were forced to foul and send the Mustangs to the free-throw line. Muhlenberg County made 16-of-18 foul shots in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
“I thought the second half, we were able to get some defensive stops that turned into transition points on the other end,” Eades said. “That got us a little bit of a gap, then we were able to spread out, execute the halfcourt (offense). We got to the foul line late, and we were able to knock down free throws. I thought that was a big plus for us.”
Brayden Lovan finished with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Mustangs, and Vincent added 11 points. Muhlenberg County made 54% of its shots from the floor despite going 1-of-11 from 3-point range and finished 17-of-21 at the free-throw line (80.9%) with six turnovers.
Jari Barber posted 13 points for Catholic, while Brian Griffith added 11 points.
“We played really well in the first half,” Aces coach Tim Riley said. “Brian gave us all he got. At best, he was at 65% I’d say (knee). He tried. So we lost that speed and quickness from that spot. Against a team like that, that made it difficult.
“They were a senior team that were more physical than we were. I thought they really out-physicaled us that game. Just didn’t have it.”
OCHS shot 45.2% from the field, including 2-of-10 from beyond the arc (20%), and converted 3-of-7 foul shots (42.9%) with nine turnovers.
“(Muhlenberg) is a veteran team, and I said all along they’re a team that’s willing to grind it,” Riley said. “When they got the lead, they were willing to grind and grind until they got what they wanted. I thought we panicked when we were down seven, and we took some really bad shots. We thought we had to have a home run and we didn’t, we just took bad shots and then it got worse.”
For the Mustangs, the key was simply disrupting things on the defensive end.
“Brian Griffith is a really good player,” Eades said. “They have two guys (Griffith and Ji Webb) who are basically averaging 40 points combined a game.
“With guys like Ji Webb and Barber, they’re just a load down low. Those are guys that, when they get to their spots on the interior, there’s not much anybody can do with those two. ... At the end of the day, they just had to battle out there, and they had to grind.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6 11 12 14 — 43
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9 9 16 24 — 58
Owensboro Catholic (43) — Barber 13, Griffith 11, T. Carrico 8, Gray 5, Webb 4, V. Carrico 2.
Muhlenberg County (58) — Lovell 17, Lovan 12, Vincent 11, Summers 9, Carver 6, McCoy 3.
