Madox Jernigan scored a game-best 27 points to lead the Muhlenberg County boys basketball team to a 60-58 win over Ohio County in the 10th District Tournament championship game Thursday night in Calhoun.
Kanyon Johnson finished with 13 points for the Mustangs (8-22), and Kadin Ray chipped in 11 points.
Elijah Decker produced 22 points for Ohio County (23-8), and Carter Young added 14 points.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY13 23 5 19 — 60
OHIO COUNTY13 5 17 23 — 58
Muhlenberg County (60) — Jernigan 27, Johnson 13, Ray 11, Sommers 8, Brannon 1.
Ohio County (58) — Decker 22, Young 14, Kennedy 8, Culbertson 7, Morse 5, Allen 2.
11TH DISTRICTMEADE COUNTY 63, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 48
Peyton Bradley scored 23 points as the Lady Waves won the 11th District Tournament championship in Cloverport.
Katie Durbin finished with 17 points for Meade County (21-9), and Annabelle Babb added 12 points.
Breckinridge County slipped to 24-7.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY7 10 12 19 — 48
MEADE COUNTY19 13 23 8 — 63
Breckinridge County (48) — Scoring not available.
Meade County (63) — Bradley 23, Durbin 17, Babb 12, Medley 6, Clanton 3, Crawley 2.
EDMONSON COUNTY 50, BUTLER COUNTY 33
The Lady Cats won the 12th District Tournament title with a victory in Brownsville.
Edmonson County improved to 22-7, while Butler County fell to 19-10.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
