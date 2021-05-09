Muhlenberg County’s Lane Tooley and Camden Harris wrapped up competition with a two-day haul of 30 pounds, eight ounces to finish in first place at the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championships on Saturday at Kentucky Dam Marina.
Second-place finishers Alex Gray-Dalton Fisher from Knox Central finished with 26 pounds.
Apollo’s Alex Morphew-Carson York placed 27th, finishing with 18 pounds, 10 ounces.
Muhlenberg County’s Steven Ashley-Dade Vincent finished 31st overall after reeling in 18 pounds, two ounces.
BASEBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 5, OHIO COUNTY 3
Zach Head, Jackson Loucks and Decker Renfrow each went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Panthers won in Hartford.
The victory snapped a five-game losing skid for DC (9-11).
Ohio County (11-11) was victimized by four errors in the loss.
DAVIESS COUNTY 012 020 0 — 5 10 2
OHIO COUNTY 100 000 2 — 3 6 4
WP-Curtis. LP-Farris.
SOFTBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 10, MARSHALL COUNTY 5Millie Roberts went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs and a pair of doubles in the Lady Panthers’ win at Best of the West in Bowling Green.
Kelsea Roby went 3-for-3 with a run for DC, and Greysee Whiteker finished 2-for-4 with a run.
DAVIESS COUNTY 420 000 4 — 10 15 1
MARSHALL COUNTY 500 000 0 — 5 6 1
WP-R. Roby. 2B-Roberts 2, A. Newman, H. Newman (DC), Pea (M).
DAVIESS COUNTY 8, GREEN COUNTY 0
Hattie Newman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a double in the Lady Panthers’ win at Best of the West.
Abby Newman finished 2-for-3 for DC (16-3), while Katie Mewes and Sophie Simone each went 2-for-4.
Raylee Roby struck out six batters in the pitching win.
DAVIESS COUNTY 010 123 1 — 8 14 0
GREEN COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
WP-Roby. LP-Chaulk. 2B-Hudgins (G), Daniels, H. Newman, Vergason (DC).
LATE FRIDAY DAVIESS COUNTY 8, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 0Jessie Daniels went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run in the Panthers’ victory at Best of the West. Hattie Newman went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double, and Abby Newman finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double.
Raylee Roby struck out 12 batters in the victory.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 060 101 0 — 8 12 0
WP-R. Roby. LP-Gregory. 2B-Williams (A), A. Newman, Roberts, H. Newman, Mewes, Simone (DC). HR-Daniels (DC).
GIRLS’ TENNIS APOLLO 8, MEADE COUNTY 1Mia Lampert, Anna Hyland, Kaelin Payne, Caroline Ashby, Maddie Wahl and Sophey Jennings won singles matches in the E-Gals’ home victory.
Apollo also got doubles wins from Lauren Clements-Caitlyn Blandford and Natalie Estes-Marissa Shook.
BOYS’ TENNIS MEADE CO. 9, APOLLO 0The Green Wave got a No. 1 singles victory from Tucker Bradley and went on to blank the host Eagles.
