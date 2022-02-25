The Muhlenberg County High School boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive 12th District Tournament championship with a 59-47 victory against McLean County on Thursday in Greenville.
With the win, Muhlenberg County improves to 15-11 heading into next week.
McLean County slipped to 19-10.
Both teams will advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.
GIRLS 11th DISTRICT MEADE COUNTY 45, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 36
Aubrey Hardesty scored 14 points, and Katie Durbin added 10 points in the Lady Waves’ district championship victory in Harned.
Meade County improved to 25-6, while Breck fell to 24-6.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
12th DISTRICT BUTLER COUNTY 49, EDMONSON COUNTY 26Gracie Cardwell and Jaelyn Taylor scored 10 points apiece as the Lady Bears rolled to their first 12th District Tournament title since 1993.
Butler County improved to 25-3, and Edmonson County slipped to 11-20.
Both teams automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.