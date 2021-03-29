The Muhlenberg County Mustangs are headed to state.
Powered by a 19-4 second-half run, the Mustangs pulled away for a 46-31 victory over Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game Sunday in front of a limited but raucous crowd at the Sportscenter — securing Muhlenberg County’s place in the KHSAA Boys’ State Basketball Tournament later this week at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Mustangs (19-1) will square off against 9th Region champion Highlands (26-4) in the first round Thursday at 10 a.m. (CT).
“To be able to share this with this special group of players, these coaches, with a community that is hungry for this, it means the world,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “It’s hard to put it into words. I think, more than anything, the hard work and dedication from this group of guys — to be able to share this means the world to us.”
The momentum shifted when the contest was tied at 25 late in the third quarter, following a hard floor foul that led to a brief skirmish in front of the Muhlenberg County bench. Catholic’s Ji Webb was called for a technical foul, leading to a pair of Brayden Lovan free throws with 1:35 left in the frame.
Nash Divine drew a foul and made two foul shots to give the Mustangs a four-point lead before the Aces’ Sam McFarland scored in the lane to draw his team within two points. Muhlenberg County’s Asher Carver drilled a corner 3-pointer, and Cole Vincent scored on a layup shortly thereafter to give the Mustangs a 34-27 lead heading into the final stanza.
Muhlenberg County’s run continued into the fourth quarter — capped off by two foul shots by Donovan McCoy for a 44-29 advantage with 2:18 remaining. By then, the lead was never in doubt.
“After the technical foul happened, our guys caught a different energy level,” Eades said. “We hit the bucket a couple of times and all of a sudden, the intensity on the defensive end went up a notch, and I thought we did a great job on the boards too.”
Though Catholic (18-10) finished with a 20-19 rebounding edge, the Mustangs made up the difference by forcing 20 turnovers. Vincent finished with a team-high 10 points for Muhlenberg County, which also got seven points, three steals and three assists from Nash Divine. Carver hauled in a team-best five rebounds.
The Mustangs made 13-of-33 shots from the floor for 39%, knocked down 11-of-16 free throws (69%) and committed 14 turnovers.
Owensboro Catholic coach Tim Riley noted his disappointment, but not before crediting his players for their effort throughout the postseason.
“I’m just proud of our kids,” Riley said. “To get to that game, and it to be a game late in the third quarter, I’m just proud of what they did, proud of the fight they had and very appreciative of that.
“We just couldn’t score enough. That’s a tribute to (Muhlenberg County). They’re a really good defensive team, and they guard you really well. They did a nice job defensively on us.”
Ji Webb finished with a game-high 14 points with seven rebounds and three blocks for the Aces, who made 14-of-28 shots from the floor for 50% and were 1-of-4 from the free-throw line (25%). Sam McFarland and Braden Mundy added three steals apiece.
“(Webb) gave us everything he had,” Riley said. “They were real physical with him inside and forced him further away from the basket a little bit and made things hard on him.”
Muhlenberg County opened the contest on an 8-0 run, but Catholic answered with a 9-3 scoring burst to pull within two points.
Carver’s 3 with 4.3 seconds left in the first gave the Mustangs a 14-9 advantage after the opening frame.
After trailing 20-16 at intermission, the Aces opened the third period with a 5-0 mini-run — taking a 21-20 lead on Parker Gray’s 3-pointer.
Catholic led 25-22 after back-to-back buckets from Webb and McFarland, but Davion Summers knocked down a 3 with 2:24 left to tie the contest.
The Mustangs pulled away from there, however, and their championship celebration began immediately after the final horn.
“We fought so hard this whole season,” Divine said afterward. “Being able to come out here with these guys and put on a show for our county and our fans, it’s been remarkable. I’ll never forget this moment.”
Divine remembers watching Muhlenberg County advance to the state tournament as a kid in 2010-11 — and now he’s excited to follow suit.
“I’ve been dreaming about winning this ever since,” he said. “It’s special.
“I’m excited. I’ve been going (to Rupp Arena) every year to watch, and this year I finally get to run out there. It’s truly special to me.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 46, CATHOLIC 31
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-7-11-4—31
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14-6-14-12—46
Owensboro Catholic (31) — Webb 14, McFarland 7, Gray 6, Barber 2, Carrico 2.
Muhlenberg County (46) — Vincent 10, Divine 7, Lovell 7, Summers 7, Carver 6, Rose 4, Lovan 2, McCoy 2, Jernigan 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.