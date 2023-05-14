State bass fishing

Muhlenberg County’s Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent, along with coach Cody Napier, show off their haul at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship on Saturday at Kentucky Lake.

 Provided photo

The Muhlenberg County High School duo of Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent had one objective in mind for the 2022-23 bass fishing season: Close out their senior year as state champions.

Following two successful days on Kentucky Lake, the Mustangs achieved their goal with a first-place finish at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship on Saturday.

