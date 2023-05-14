The Muhlenberg County High School duo of Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent had one objective in mind for the 2022-23 bass fishing season: Close out their senior year as state champions.
Following two successful days on Kentucky Lake, the Mustangs achieved their goal with a first-place finish at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship on Saturday.
The MCHS tandem took a commanding lead after the first round by catching five fish for 18 pounds, 12 ounces, before holding off the field on the second day with five fish weighing 15 pounds, 15 ounces. The two hauled in a total of 34 pounds, 11 ounces — nearly eight pounds better than the second-place finishers.
According to Muhlenberg County coach Cody Napier, however, it wasn’t as easy as it sounds.
“Yesterday was awesome, we had a phenomenal day and one that we’ll probably never forget,” he said Saturday. “Then today was a lot tougher. There was a lot of tension in the boat for the first two hours because we didn’t catch them like we did yesterday.
“I like being in the lead, but I like coming from behind a lot of times, too. These boys ended up figuring it out, though. They put the fish in the boat and they did the job.”
Winning the state championship capped off four years of fishing for the two, who finished in third place at last year’s tournament.
“It’s really an honor,” Dade Vincent said. “We were so close last year. We had a great third-place finish and were really excited about that — we were so close yet so far away at the same time. Brock and I had this discussion that this year was our revenge year. We were very blessed, and we went out there and had a lot of fun.”
Part of what makes the two so successful, they said, has been the friendship they’ve built over the years.
“It’s crazy,” Brock Vincent said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to do it with one of my best friends and also to do it with an awesome coach. After last year, this was our revenge year, so we went out there and wanted to make every tournament count. We showed out.”
Napier’s been happy to watch the two grow within the program, as well.
“They’ve put in a lot of work over the last four years,” he said. “In the offseason, being on the water and knowing the time and effort they put in tells me and shows me they were ready. It separates them from a lot of the field, even with our own team. They’ve done that and had an awesome, phenomenal senior year.”
Muhlenberg County also had a seventh-place finisher with Isaiah Smith and Chase Rickard, who reeled in 22 pounds, 15 ounces, as well as a 12th-place boat with Spencer Shemwell and Gavin Lee hauling in 19 pounds, 4 ounces. Dylan Eubanks and Braydon Hembree placed 30th with 15 pounds, 1 ounce.
“I knew coming into this thing that we had one of the best teams we’ve had ever since we started,” Napier said. “It shows that the hard work and dedication these kids put in with so much time and effort paid off. I’m very proud of them, and I’m already looking forward to coming out next year.
“I just want to thank God for what He’s done for us and thank the community, all the boat captains and volunteers. We would not be where we’re at if it wasn’t for them.”
Ohio County’s Clayton Cruze and Jake Davenport were 14th with 19 pounds, 2 ounces — including the Big Bass Award winner with Cruze’s 5 pound, 10 ounce catch.
Whitesville Trinity had boats that finished 60th and 61st, as well. Carson Fitzgerald and Brady McBrayer finished with 7 pounds, 14 pounces, followed by teammates Nathan Wathen and Easton Pedley with 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Ohio County’s Chandler Blandford and Austin King were 64th with 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
