It was an almost incomprehensible final football game at Apollo High School's Eagle Stadium, where McCracken County and Apollo sent the old venue out with a bang.
A very loud bang.
The Mustangs and Eagles combined for a mind-bending 132 points and 1,346 yards of total offense as McCracken County got the best of the Eagles, 81-51, in a wild shootout on Friday night.
"It was a wild game," Apollo head coach Phillip Hawkins said. "I think there was a lot of good in it, despite the loss to a very good football team -- we scored 51 points, so it's hard to say it was all bad.
"Our kids didn't lay down."
There was, however, simply no stopping the Mustangs (4-2, 2-0 Class 6-A district), who rushed for 504 yards and passed for another 275 en route to 779 yards of total offense.
"We obviously have to continue to work on our defense," Hawkins said. "I think the effort was there, but we didn't play to our potential in the second half."
During a head-scratching evening filled with offensive stars, none shone brighter than Mustangs running back Hunter Bradley, who rushed for 400 yards on only 19 carries and scored seven touchdowns -- on runs of 31, 50, 40, 14,55, 42 and 47 yards.
Bradley had only two touchdowns in the first half, but McCracken County nonetheless built a 33-20 lead by intermission.
In addition to Bradley's scores, the Mustangs also got two touchdown passes from Elijah Wheat -- to Franklin Hayes and Nick Masek -- as well as a 29-yard field goal from Ben Schofield.
Apollo (2-4, 0-1) had its moments as well.
Harold Hogg ran for 170 first-half yards -- scoring on runs of 55 and 12 yards -- and the Eagles also got a 54-yard touchdown scamper from quarterback Damian Lovinsky.
At the outset of the second half, it took McCracken only two plays to score again -- a 40-yard TD run by Bradley -- and the floodgates flew open.
Another Bradley scoring run at 5:37 of the third pushed the Mustangs in front 46-20.
Hogg answered with a 24-yard TD run for Apollo, but McCracken scored two more times in the period -- getting two more long TD runs from Bradley -- to make it 60-32 entering the final 12 minutes of play.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Wes Daugherty scored on a 7-yard TD run to pull the Eagles within 60-38, but Jeremiah Hughes returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for another McCracken score.
Apollo answered when Lovinsky connected with Brandon Husk for an 83-yard touchdown pass, but Hughes scored from 30 yards out on the Mustangs' ensuing possession to make it 74-45.
Husk then caught a 17-yard TD pass from Lovinsky, before Bradley's 47-yard scoring run with 4:02 remaining accounted for the final margin.
Hogg led Apollo with 316 yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns, and Lovinsky passed for 177 yards and two scores.
The Eagles finished with 567 yards of total offense -- 390 on the ground and 177 through the air.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 24 9 27 21 -- 81
APOLLO 14 6 12 19 -- 51
A-Hogg 58 run (Bowman kick)
MC-Bradley 31 run (Bradley run)
MC-Hayes 39 pass from Wheat (Bradley run)
A-Lovinsky 54 run (Bowman kick)
MC-Bradley 50 run (Hayes run)
A-Hogg 12 run (kick failed)
MC-Masek 14 pass from Wheat (run failed)
MC-Schofield 29 FG
MC-Bradley 40 run (kick failed)
MC-Bradley 14 run (Schofield kick)
A-Hogg 24 run (run failed)
MC-Bradley 55 run (Schofield kick)
A- Hogg 44 run (run failed)
MC-Bradley 42 run (Schofield kick)
A-Daugherty 7 run (run failed)
MC-Hughes 80 KO return (Schofield kick)
A-Husk 83 pass from Lovinsky (Bowman kick)
MC-Hughes 30 run (Schofield kick)
A-Husk 17 pass from Lovinsky (run failed)
MC-Bradley 47 run (Schofield kick)
