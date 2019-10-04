Daviess County High School's football team suffered heavy graduation losses following the 2018 season, and the most seasoned unit on this year's team is its offensive line -- led by bookend junior tackles Jon Nalley and Blake Henry.
And it starts with the tandem's leadership capabilities.
"Both Blake and Jon are not only great football players, they are are also great examples of what it means to be men of character," said Panthers head coach Matt Brannon, whose team visits western Kentucky power McCracken County Friday in a Class 6-A district encounter.
"They are passionate leaders who hold their teammates accountable and outwork most people around them. I could not ask for a better group of linemen and it starts with what I believe are two legitimate (NCAA) Division I prospects, Blake and Jon."
Nalley is a 6-foot-6, 290-pounder who has a long-held passion for the sport.
"I like the teamwork aspect of football," Nalley said. "I like the love you have for your teammates, the understanding that they always have your back, and the work it takes to become progressively better as a team."
Nalley, the team's left tackle, believes it takes a combination of skills to be effective.
"My technique is probably my greatest strength," Nalley said. "Sometimes you have to overpower people and other times you have to outsmart people, and you need to have the ability to do both -- whatever it takes to make the hole open."
And, he has a strong desire to compete at a high collegiate level.
"I love the game, and I'd love to keep playing after high school," Nalley said. "I would love be an example to others who are younger. Like, 'you can go to college and get your college paid for doing what you love doing.' That part of it would mean a lot to me."
Brannon has been impressed by Nalley's development.
"Jon is a gentle giant off the field," Brannon said, "but he has developed a killer instinct when he takes smaller defensive linemen and linebackers for rides sometimes 10 to 15 yards downfield."
Henry, meanwhile, is a 6-4, 245-pounder who never comes off the gridiron -- playing end on defense.
He, too, has a passion for the game.
"I love coming out here with my brothers every day," Henry said, "and I love the atmosphere of high school football on Friday nights -- there's nothing quite like it."
As a returning starter, Henry says it's been important for the offensive line to help out some of the team's inexperienced skill position players, such as sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys.
"The ones of us who have been around awhile have to help Joe out with leadership responsibilities, him him learn how to be one of the team leaders," Henry said. "And, he's coming along good. He's a talented sophomore who's getting better in all phases as he goes."
As is Henry, according to Brannon.
"Blake has a motor that won't quit," Brannon said, "and I feel that as the season has progressed he's getting stronger in the third and fourth quarters -- despite also playing defensive end and making 8 to 10 tackles per game."
Joining Nalley and Henry along the line are senior Joe Benallo, a three-year starter at center, along with senior guards Noah Kazlauskas and Bryant Austill, who have exceeded Brannon's expectations in their first year as regulars. Freshman Isaac Blue has also been a significant contributor.
Now, Daviess County hopes to finish strong down the stretch of its 6-A district schedule.
"With the competition we'll be facing, we need to keep getting a little better each week," Henry said. "We run the football here, so the O-line needs to keep performing -- it's as simple as that."*
