What: 2020 Babe Ruth Baseball League online registration.
About: For ages 12 to 18 in two divisions — competitive and middle school (open to all in Owensboro, Daviess County, and surrounding counties).
Where: Register at www.odcyouthsports.com (click on 2020 Babe Ruth registrations).
Contact: Call or text Chris at (270) 485-9554.
