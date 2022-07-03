For almost a decade, Dutch Napier has been the top-rated disc golf player in Kentucky.
Only a bout with diverticulitis in 2019 could knock Napier from atop the rankings, but it didn’t take long for the Owensboro native and Daviess County High School graduate to climb back to his perch.
“I had surgery on my stomach and had a foot and a half of intestines removed,” said Napier, who turned 40 last year. “I’ve been rebuilding those muscles to get back to throwing, and I’m just now getting back to where I’m at full strength and going full pace on it.”
Napier credits his competitive drive for inspiring him throughout his career, which began professionally in 2008. Before that, he got his start playing as an amateur at Yellow Creek Park.
“What keeps me in it is just the competition, being able to come out and compete at a high level and strive to be the best,” he said. “That’s what I’ve always done in this sport.
“But also, I get to walk around and throw a frisbee in the woods. I get to be out in nature, so how hard can it really be, right?”
Throughout his years in the profession, Napier said, he’s been able to make ends meet with his tournament winnings. In addition to working as a handyman when the Professional Disc Golf Association tour is in its offseason during the winter, he also gives lessons, sells disc golf equipment and has sponsors — Prodigy Disc and Sick Custom Dyes — that help pay the bills.
Napier, who’s collected 66 wins in 358 career PDGA events, now competes in the Masters (40-and-over) age-protected division and has a busy summer ahead.
His slate includes playing in the PDGA Masters Disc Golf World Championships on July 12-16 in Peoria, Illinois; the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships on Aug. 30-Sept. 3 in Emporia, Kansas; the U.S. Masters Disc Golf Championships on Sept. 8-11 in Iowa and Illinois; and the U.S. Disc Golf Championships on Oct. 5-8 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Playing professionally wasn’t anything Napier envisioned when he first picked up a disc, but he wants others to know that the opportunities are out there.
“There are kids making a living out there now,” he said. “There are people out there who have signed million-dollar contracts to play. ... I’ve been fortunate enough to use this as my source of income, so it’s possible.”
Getting started locally is where it starts, though.
Napier began at Yellow Creek Park, but noted that there are also courses at Panther Creek Park, in Ohio County and in Hancock County, as well as Evansville and Bowling Green. Even the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus has a course for students and alumni.
It doesn’t take much to get started, either.
“It’s definitely growing,” he said. “Ever since COVID hit, there’s what I like to call the COVID babies. There’s a bunch of new players that I don’t even know yet, and a lot of them just started picking it up and playing. It’s going in the right direction, for sure.
“We’re actually talking to the city parks about trying to get little practice areas set up at Moreland Park and other places like that, where we can just set up three baskets out there and let people try it out.”
The disc golf community is a welcoming group for people of all ages and experience, Napier said, and the best part is it can be as cost effective as you want it to be.
“No matter what age you are, you can come out and play,” said Napier, adding that he has an adult son, Zacary Napier, who helps run tournaments around Owensboro, and a 9-year-old son who’s learning the ropes now. “If you have any kind of sports background, it’s pretty easy to pick up. You can get on YouTube to look at techniques and guide your way to get better.
“When I was coming up in the sport, you either had to go to the tournaments and play against the best players — and they’re not going to tell you how they’re doing better than you — or going out to get DVDs or even VHS tapes back at the beginning of it.”
It’s simply a sport
that Napier loves, and he’d recommend it to anybody.
“Even when I’m out traveling, sometimes whenever I’m going to my destination, I’ll look up courses on the way that I can play in 45 minutes and stretch my legs,” he said.
For more information to get started, contact Dutch Napier or visit the Daviess County Disc Golf Association pages on Facebook.
