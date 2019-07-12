Over the past few years, it's become obvious that there is no offseason in the NBA anymore.
Once one year's over, it's straight on to the next one. The summer is no longer a boring wait for basketball diehards -- now it's a season all of its own. Packed right into the middle of everything, following the draft and in the midst of the annual free agency frenzy, is the only actual basketball being played this time of year: The NBA Summer League.
For those fans who would rather watch up-and-comers duke it out on the hardwood instead of hitting refresh on their web browsers for the latest trade speculation, this is for you.
For college basketball fans who want to see how their former players stack up in the professional ranks, this is for you.
For anyone who wants to watch fringe pros giving their all for just a shot at a roster spot, then this is the perfect place for you.
More often than not, the summer portion of the NBA schedule is looked at through a narrow lens. The top picks from the draft get together with some scrubs, dominate some other scrubs and then call it day, right? Not so much.
Essentially, the NBA Summer League is meant to fulfill a simple purpose: Get younger guys some playing time.
That purpose takes on a number of shapes and forms, from top-tier draft picks -- barring injury -- adjusting to the speed of the game, to undrafted players looking to carve out a role in the league.
Certainly, it pays dividends for those who were drafted less than a month ago. For players like Kentucky's Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro, it's been an opportunity to prove doubters wrong. After all, Herro has averaged nearly 20 points per game after critics pointed to his lack of wingspan as a point of concern. He was drafted by the Maimi Heat at No. 13 overall.
According to media reports Thursday, the Heat have been so impressed with Herro that they refused to include him as part of a trade -- along with former UK standout Bam Adebayo or Justise Winslow -- with Oklahoma City to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook was later shipped off to Houston for Chris Paul and draft picks.
It's hard to say whether that's a direct result from the way Herro has played so far, but it certainly doesn't hurt. Herro has even received praise from former Louisville and current Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who called him a potential Rookie of the Year candidate.
Johnson, meanwhile, exploded out of the gates with 29 points in his summer debut after being taken No. 29 by the San Antonio Spurs. He's since cooled down but has still played more than 25 minutes per game -- citing his defense as a reason he's able to stay on the court.
After seeing what those two have been capable of, it's disappointing when top-tier talent isn't able to play during the summer.
PJ Washington, taken No. 12 by Charlotte, is sitting out to help rehab the same foot he injured while at Kentucky. Former Murray State star Ja Morant, selected second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, won't play after undergoing a minor knee scope last month. Even top pick Zion Williamson, out of Duke, was shut down after suffering a bruised knee in his debut.
But what's the old mantra? Next man up.
That's where the NBA Summer League truly hits its peak. Sure, everybody loves seeing the best players put up the best performances, but isn't that expected?
The truly exciting part is when players who weren't drafted -- or those you've never even heard of -- start making some noise.
Take, for example, former Owensboro High School star Aric Holman. He went undrafted after four years at Mississippi State, earned a summer league roster spot with the Los Angeles Lakers, and just a few days ago was actually signed by the team.
Former Eastern Kentucky big man Nick Mayo is averaging 11.3 points per game in a valuable role for the Miami Heat. Former Western Kentucky center Ben Lawson and former Kentucky power forward Reid Travis are playing spot minutes for Memphis and Atlanta, respectively.
The opportunity is there for players who are willing to work -- and that's the fascinating part of the NBA summer circuit.
Look no further than Jarred Vanderbilt, a second-year pro out of UK, who is averaging 12 points and a league-best 12 rebounds this summer for the Denver Nuggets.
With summer league comes the exit of the million-dollar egos, the fanfare and everything that comes with it. Essentially, it's basketball boiled down to its purest form.
Sure, it's not the bright spotlight of the NBA Finals or the thrilling do-it-die playoff situations that fans have grown accustomed to, but it's where players learn how to work. And if they don't, there's likely isn't room for them in the league.
