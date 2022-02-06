Owensboro High School swim coach Brad Schmied was all smiles Sunday afternoon.
Although the OHS swim teams entered the season unsure of what their young squads could achieve, it was the senior leadership of Paige Neal and Abby Warren that led the way — and the senior duo capped off the year with standout performances at the KHSAA Region 2 Championships at the Owensboro Healthpark.
“Paige Neal’s battled some injuries the last few years,” Schmied said. “It really was an upset, her winning both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100. Abby Warren coming back in the 100 breast, an automatic qualifier as well and will probably get in the 50 free.
“Paige put up her best time in the 100 free today. Her 50 free was right on her best. Those are certainly top-16 times. I expect her to qualify. Abby, as well. They both should be top 16.”
The two also teamed with seventh-grader Lucy Whitaker and freshman Whitley Ford on the OHS relay teams.
“We knew our seniors would do well,” Schmied said. “We were trying to find two other underclassmen to really be the other two in the relays. It was hard to figure out. We practiced with different combinations in the relays and eventually settled with what we had, and it was perfect. The two underclassmen swam their best times ever in the relay, and we needed it. Without that, they’re not going to state. They did that, and they’re automatic qualifiers for state. It’s pretty exciting.”
“We’re a very young team,” Schmied said. “We have 12 eighth-graders, two seventh-graders, four freshmen, one sophomore, one junior and two seniors.”
On the boys side, Schmied pointed to eighth-grader Miller Bowman as someone to watch in coming years.
“If you’re looking for the next potential state champion in high school, it’s Miller Bowman,” he said. “When you see (an eighth-grader) finishing third in a couple races, and with the times he’s putting up, it stands out. Look forward to a couple years, and his name’s going to be everywhere. It’s exciting to watch him come along.”
As a whole, the Red Devils’ boys program has been steadily building.
“We have 12 boys this year, and we’ve never had 12 boys,” Schmied said. “It’s exciting to have so many young kids, and boys — we’ve always been mostly girls. Now, we’ve got more balance to our squad, so hopefully things are good for the future.”
OHS also owes a lot of its development this year to assistant coach Patsy Elliot, who brought 20-plus years of experience with her, Schmied added.
“A big part of our success is Patsy,” he said. “She’s probably one of the most experienced coaches in the state. It was so important for us to have someone with so much experience. We had such a young team that it was hard to split, but we were able to do that, and everybody benefitted as a result of that.
“With the young group, it’s been the best camaraderie we’ve ever had as a team. Everyone gets along real well. It’s nice to see that because that’s how you build your team. Zero animosity whatsoever, and they enjoy practice. It’s been a really fun year.”
Full regional meet results were unavailable by press time.
The 2021-22 KHSAA State Swim Meet is scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington.
The state diving meet will be Saturday at the Falling Springs Center in Versailles.
