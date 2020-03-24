Pandemic likely to postpone track’s opening day
Kentucky Motor Speedway officials are looking for a return to greatness.
Now under new management since January, the Whitesville short track was set to begin its 2020 season next month — until the COVID-19 pandemic forced Scott Slaton and John Hayden to put a hold on those plans.
Still, the two remain in good spirits as they look to a bright future.
“The season was supposed to start April 19, but we don’t know if that’s gonna get done or not,” said Slaton, who formerly worked in a similar role at Windy Hollow Speedway from 2008-2012. “The big thing is nobody knows. This is all uncharted ground.”
Until anything is officially postponed, however, KMS is operating business as usual.
“With all the rain we get in March and April, most tracks aren’t racing until around May 1, anyway,” said Hayden, an experienced driver and crew chief. “We’re still getting things ready like we’re opening April 19.”
Though the two know the start to the season will most likely get pushed back, they said, there’s no harm in getting the track ready just in case.
Once the year is underway, though, they don’t expect it to slow down.
“If it wasn’t for this coronavirus, everything has been going great,” Slaton said. “We’ve got a lot of different sponsors and a lot of people on board. For the last five or six years, they raced five or six races a year here. We have 22 scheduled this year.
“I don’t wanna race once a month. I wanna race every week.”
The season is slated to run through Nov. 8, with a schedule that includes late-model cars, extreme Figure 8 racing and even the “scrapper” class for cheaper cars, among other races.
Tickets each night will be $10 for admission to the grandstands and $30 for the pit area.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on out here,” Slaton said. “We’ve upped the purses in every class. We’re just trying to get Kentucky Motor Speedway back to where it used to be.
“It’s got a lot of history behind it. The Waltrips (Darrell and Michael) raced here, Jeremy Mayfield — there’s a bunch of people that came through Whitesville.”
KMS officials simply want people to come out and see what the show is all about.
“It’s not about the money,” Slaton noted. “When I was younger, I could remember coming here and watching.
“Owensboro used to be a huge racing town, and we got away from that some. There’s just so much to do now as far as entertainment goes, but racing’s just like anything else — it’s taken a hit, to a certain extent.”
By creating a kids’ club, offering affordable prices and hosting a variety of races, Slaton and Hayden feel like they’ve got the right recipe to turn things around.
“I want people to wake up and think, ‘Alright, it’s Sunday. We gotta get to Whitesville,’ ” Slaton said. “It’s time for some new stuff to happen up here. We wanna have some really good races, get some really good crowds, nobody get hurt, and let’s regroup and get back to it next year.”
In the meantime, though, Slaton just wants to race — but not if anyone’s health is at risk.
“A successful season at this point is just being able to race this year,” he said. “Safety’s the big thing. It’d be terrible if we had a race and somebody had (COVID-19) and spread it while we were here.
“We’re gonna get to race this year — maybe not in April like we thought, but hopefully we can get going.”
A full racing schedule and other information can be found at www.kentucky motorspeedway.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.