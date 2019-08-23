Daviess County High School football coach Matt Brannon believes "we left some games out there" during an uneven 2018 season which saw the Panthers go 6-5 and be eliminated by Louisville Ballard, 33-7, in the first round of the Class 6-A playoffs.
Now, DC, having lost a host of talented players to graduation, will attempt to produce a successful season with a markedly different cast of characters.
"My message to this team from Day 1 has been, 'What you do the year before does not define you as you move forward,' " Brannon said. "Setting high expectations is important in this program.
"I want us always striving to improve, always raising the bar -- that's what I challenge our team to do. It's a new season. We want to get better every day and reach goals this program has never reached before."
OFFENSE
The Panthers will be attempting to replace the production provided the star trio of wide receiver Marquel Tinsley, the state's leader in receiving yards per game, quarterback Joey Cambron, third in the state in passing yards per game, and running back Landon Newman, who averaged 93.8 yards rushing per game through six games before being injured.
At the controls of DC's spread offense with be untested sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys, who ran the program's freshmen and junior varsity offenses a year ago.
"Joe has very little varsity experience," Brannon said, "but he's athletic, has a good arm and is fairly accurate -- his maturity and leadership will come with game experience."
Four seniors are expected to get the majority of touches at running back -- Shane Riley, Lance Newman, Weston Lane and Tyler Garner.
"Shane is ready to break out of the shadows and into the spotlight," Brannon said.
Top pass-catchers include senior Tyler Shouse, sophomores Isaiah Tomes, Seth Foster and Max Dees, along with freshman Decker Renfrow.
DC's "bread and butter," according to Brannon, is a talented line that features highly regarded junior tackle Jon Nalley (6-6, 290), along with senior center Joe Benallo, senior guard Noah Kazlauskas and junior tackle Blake Henry. Senior Bryant Austill and freshman Isaac Blue are battling for the other guard slot.
"We have to stay in front of the chains and grind it out this year," Brannon said. "We'll look a little different, but that doesn't mean we can't be effective."
DEFENSE
Up front in the Panthers' 4-2-5 set will be senior end Tyler Garner, senior three-year starting nose guard Jonathon Stefanopoulos, junior end Blake Henry and sophomore tackle Brandon Shepherd.
Linebackers include Lane, Riley and sophomore Parker Crews
"Weston Lane is the quarterback of our defense," Brannon said. "He has elevated his game."
The secondary, meanwhile, will feature Isaiah Tomes, Foster, Shouse and Dees.
"We have to excel on the defensive side," Brannon said. "Our front seven is where we'll hang our hats. We need to be physical, and we've got to be able to control the game at the line of scrimmage.
"Our experience should really help us here."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tomes, Renfrow and sophomore Carter Hamilton will be kickoff returners, with Dees, Renfrow and Shouse slated to return punts.
Junior Carter Hoagland will be starting for the third season at placekicker, with Hoagland and sophomore Mason Boswell (also the backup quarterback) handling the punting chores.
"We have to win the hidden yardage statistic every week, and special teams plays a huge role in that," Brannon said. "Being smart and making good decisions will be key for us in this area."
OUTLOOK
With the loss of so many key players and the influx of so many young players, Brannon isn't sure precisely what to expect from the Panthers this fall.
"We have a good mix of veterans and newcomers," Brannon said. "There's sort of an anxious excitement about the season, where you're not sure what you're going to get until we get on the field and play. Our young guys had a lot of success at the middle school level, and there is carryover with that, but many of them just don't yet have experience at the varsity level.
"We're a blue-collar team, and we'll be trying win football games the old-fashioned way."
And, at home, they'll be competing in newly renovated Reid Stadium.
"It's beautiful, exciting, emotional," Brannon said of the refurbished venue. "We're looking forward to playing in one of the most beautiful facilities in Kentucky."
---
PANTHERS' SCHEDULE
DATE|OPPONENT|TIME
Aug, 23|at Central Hardin|7 p.m.
Aug. 30|Owensboro Catholic|7 p.m.
Sept. 6|at Madisonville-North Hopkins|7 p.m.
Sept. 13|at Ohio County|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|Owensboro|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|Marshall County|7 p.m.
Oct. 4|at McCracken County|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|Henderson County|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|at Apollo|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|Warren County|7 p.m.
