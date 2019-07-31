BOWLING GREEN -- Tyson Helton isn't the only highly accomplished offensive mind returning to Western Kentucky this season.
Also back is Bryan Ellis, who served as a WKU assistant under Jeff Brohm from 2014-16 -- rising through the ranks from offensive quality control to running backs coach to passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Ellis then spent two seasons as an assistant at Southern Cal before rejoining Helton at Western.
He will serve as the Hilltoppers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season.
"I really missed this place, I'm not going to lie," said Ellis, 31, who is reputed to be one of the best young offensive minds in America. "I've been fortunate to work with some great coaches through the years, and I've learned from every one of them.
"I'm really excited to get back to work here because I know we can accomplish great things. We have a great combination of personalities on this coaching staff, and we have coaches and players who are committed to doing what it takes to win football games at this level.
"We have a group of players with a chip on their shoulder, who want to prove that they are winning players and who want to re-establish WKU as a winning program, and it's very exciting for me to be part of something like this."
Helton is equally excited to have Ellis in tow.
"He has that "it" factor," Helton said of Ellis. "He's excelled at all he's ever done in this profession. He's mastered his craft.
"Bryan is going to be my eyes in the sky, sort of the way I worked with coach Brohm the first time I was here. He's invaluable to what we will be attempting to accomplish."
FOURTENBARY LOOKS TO BREAK OUT
In college football circles, Western Kentucky is sometimes referred to as "Tight End U." -- it's understandable when considering the careers of such Topper greats as Jack Doyle, the late Mitchell Henry, Tyler Higbee, Deon Yelder and Mik'Quan Deane, each of whom have had associations with NFL teams in this decade.
Kyle Fourtenbary, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior from Opelika, Alabama, looks to be the next WKU tight end to make the grade -- having already been named to the 2019 John Mackey Award Watch List.
"I don't really feel any pressure," said Fourtenbary, who last fall as a sophomore made 36 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns, including a 9-yard TD reception from Davis Shanley in the Hilltoppers' 20-17 loss at Louisville. "I just want to go out there and play my heart out on every play and help our team win games."
Helton says Fourtenbary is a perfect fit for WKU's offense.
"Kyle will work very well into what we want to do with multiple formations," Helton said. "He's talented and versatile enough to fit into a lot of aspects of our offensive attack."
KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES
Juwuan Jones made a big splash for Western Kentucky last fall as a redshirt freshman defensive end.
A 6-3, 270-pounder from Sugar Hill, Georgia, Jones finished the 2018 season with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks, five quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups -- numbers good enough to make him a Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American.
Much of the defense, as well as the defensive coaching staff, remain intact, and Jones believes that will bode well for the Hilltoppers this season.
"We're in year three of the same system," Jones said, "and that makes it easier for all of us who play on that side of the ball.
"We hold ourselves to a high standard. We want to pressure the quarterback, get turnovers, and be disruptive to opposing offenses."
Helton says Jones is capable of doing all that.
"There are three or four quarterbacks in this league who can just beat you," Helton said, "and you have to have a guy like (Jones) when you face them.
"Juwuan has a passion to be the best he can be. He's disruptive, a good pass-rusher on the edge."
QB SPOT STILL UP FOR GRABS
Due to a variety of factors, including injury, WKU employed three primary quarterbacks during the 2018 season -- Steven Duncan, Davis Shanley and Drew Eckels -- and the starting job is still up for grabs as fall camp begins.
"The quarterback position still has a lot of competition," Helton said.
Eckels was a senior in 2018, but Duncan and Shanley are back. Other quarterbacks on the 2019 roster include redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas, a four-star recruit out of high school, redshirt junior Sean McCormick, a transfer from Louisville, and graduate senior Ty Storey, who completed 143-of-250 passes for 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall for Arkansas.
"I'll probably wait until about a week-and-half before the first game to name the starter," Helton said. "I want the starting quarterback to feel that he is the guy.
"At the same time, all of our quarterbacks have different skill traits and you never know when you'll need to utilize them."
Last season, Western QBs combined to complete 254-of-431 passes for 2,722 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions.
