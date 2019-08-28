Kenlee Newcom put up a hat trick and Chloe Hinchcliffe had two goals to lead Daviess County to a 10-0 win at Apollo.
The Lady Panthers picked up the win in 50 minutes and they led 8-0 at halftime on Tuesday.
DC's continued willingness to share the ball was clearly evident in the victory at Apollo.
"We try to make diagonal runs and play it right through," Newcom said. "It opens it up for everyone. Everyone scores, everyone has assists, everyone contributes. It's not a one-sided thing."
Newcom scored the second and third goals of the game within the first eight minutes. She had a one-touch goal and also had a clear shot from the middle.
Meredith Campbell opened the scoring for the Lady Panthers with a 15-yard shot from the middle.
Campbell also had three assists for the Lady Panthers.
Hinchcliffe put her first goal in from 20 yards away in the 10th minute for a 4-0 lead.
Newcom got her third goal on a pass from Sophie Jagoe in the middle area from 12 yards out.
"We basically all stay wide, make the diagonal runs, and the passes were just perfect," Newcom said. "Everything laid out perfect."
Kayla Vanover converted for a 6-0 lead on a long pass on the right side from Maci Sanders.
Hinchcliffe beat an Apollo defender about 25 yards from the goal, dribbled in and put a shot in from 10 yards out.
Tori Beth Baylis put up the eighth goal of the first half from 12 yards out in the last 20 seconds before halftime.
Steeley Walker got DC's ninth goal seven minutes into the second half with a header after Campbell found her with a long serve from the left side.
DC's final goal came from Jagoe from 15 yards away.
"Our goal was to play two-touch soccer," DC coach David Sandifer said. "At halftime seven of the eight goals were assisted, I think both of them in the second half were as well. Anytime you can have nine assists on 10 goals, you can't get much better than that. The girls did what they had to do."
Elizabeth Collier, Brooklyn Vincent, Ashlyn Payton, and Hinchcliffe each also had an assist for DC.
DC was coming off a weekend where it went 2-1 in the Smokey Mountain Cup at Gatlinburg, Tenn. West Jessamine beat DC 6-2.
The Lady Panthers are 7-1 on the season.
