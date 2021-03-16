With spring football practice starting Tuesday for the University of Kentucky, it marks the start of another spring campaign focused on demonstrating the fundamentals, learning the playbook and putting forth gradual improvements heading into the 2021 season later this year.
It’ll also be an important evaluation period for the Wildcats. Incoming players who enrolled in January, whether they were transfers or freshmen who graduated early, will get an advanced look at what they can expect in the fall.
And, it’s most certainly a talented bunch. From Jager Burton, the Frederick Douglass High School offensive lineman who was projected as the top recruit in the commonwealth, to Wan’Dale Robinson, the former Western Hills star and 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football who returned home to Lexington after two years at Nebraska — the quality of talent that coach Mark Stoops is bringing in should be lauded.
However, as the Wildcats look to take their next step toward becoming Southeastern Conference contenders, Stoops & Co. need to start making those recruiting splashes a little more regularly.
UK has certainly built a consistent program over Stoops’ tenure, and all things considered, he and recruiting guru Vince Marrow have done a tremendous job not only recognizing talent but also developing it.
That’s one of the main reasons the Cats are no longer at the bottom of the SEC.
To get out of that middle ground, though, Kentucky’s recruiting is the first thing that needs to ramp up.
According to 247sports, the Cats’ incoming class — highlighted by four-star recruits Burton, wide receivers Dekel Crowdus and Christian Lewis, and linebacker Trevin Wallace — is ranked the 34th-best in the country. At the same time, though, that marks puts Kentucky at only 12th in the conference. The only teams rated worse are Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
For last year’s class, UK finished in the top 30 nationally (25th) and top 10 in the league (ninth) before sliding back several spots for the 2021 group. And so far for 2022, the Cats are 39th in the country and 11th in the SEC.
Basically, for the level at which Kentucky wants to compete, its recruiting isn’t on par with its expectations.
Granted, it almost seems impossible to ever overcome powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia and LSU on the recruiting trail, but the Cats should certainly be on par with programs like Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Instead, UK is almost perennially rated at the bottom of the league.
Those results, though lacking, have been overcome by the Cats’ ability to develop players over the years. After all, Josh Allen and Benny Snell weren’t five-star recruits, either.
But, more often than not, those five-star recruits prove to be program changers, especially for a team like UK. Obviously, ratings are one thing and on-field production is another, but those players are heralded for a reason.
If UK can start making four- (and five-star) recruits a more normal occurrence, it gives the Wildcats a better chance to consistently move up in the SEC standings.
Stoops and his assistants have done a remarkable job making UK football relevant, but the next step forward is to make them contenders.
And it starts on the recruiting trail.
