Ahead of Friday’s Board of Control meeting, Kentucky High School Athletic Association commissioner Julian Tackett spent the better part of Tuesday making the rounds online.
In the morning, he spoke to the commonwealth’s Interim Joint Commission on Education, followed by an appearance on the Department of Education superintendents’ webcast — all in an effort to shed some light on where the KHSAA stands as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming athletic activities.
Though more specific information won’t be available until Friday’s meeting in Covington, Tackett worked to reassure those watching of one thing: “We are looking at having fall sports, without a doubt,” he said. “We are still planning for fall sports. What that looks like could change, just like the data related to the virus changes. We are more optimistic now than perhaps a few weeks ago.”
Basically, we’re closer to the start of sports, but we’re not quite there yet.
Currently, high school teams can work out and condition in limited groups, but the KHSAA hasn’t yet announced plans for anything past July 12. Those questions are expected to be addressed Friday.
After all, there isn’t much time left to figure things out.
According to the KHSAA calendar, most fall sports were slated to begin practicing July 15. The golf season was set to start July 31, followed by full-gear football practices on Aug. 1.
With how far behind sports are now — following a three-month dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic — an extended delay on those dates wouldn’t be surprising.
However, Tackett has been looking at states surrounding Kentucky to see what the KHSAA’s options are.
Athletic associations in Illinois and Indiana are moving forward as planned, lifting restrictions to allow students to participate in contact sports this week.
In Tennessee, though, the TSSAA is discussing options to push the start of football practice to Aug. 30, with an opening date of Sept. 18.
Kentucky will likely fall somewhere in between.
Of course, additional decisions have to be made as more information becomes available during the next few weeks and months.
But Tackett and the KHSAA are in the midst of a balancing act. No doubt, they hear all the extremes, from “Let’s open everything up now,” to “Even thinking of sports anytime soon is foolish.” There’s no 100% correct solution, as much as people like to think they have the answers.
But — still operating under direction from the CDC and state health guidelines — Tackett clearly wants to get back to business while still keeping students as safe as possible. He knows, better than most, the role that athletics play in many peoples’ lives.
“We realize that we’re walking a tightrope here,” Tackett said. “There’s obviously perceived and, likely, real risks of participation in extracurricular athletics. But we are also, in very many communities, the No. 1 dropout prevention tool that you have. There are people in our communities that every one of you know would not be participating if there was not an athletics or activities opportunity. We’re trying to walk that tightrope delicately.”
In just a few days, a clearer picture of the future will emerge. Likely, the KHSAA will continue its trend of opening in phases — an approach meant to ease back into “normalcy” as much as possible.
As coaches and players love to say, all we can do is take it one day at a time. But we’re further along today than we were yesterday.
