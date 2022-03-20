Jerone Morton scored 14 points to lead No. 1 George Rogers Clark to a 43-42 win over No. 5 Warren Central in the championship game of the UK HealthCare/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Tanner Walton added 13 points for the Cardinals (37-1), who won their first state title since 1951.
Omari Glover and Chappelle Whitney scored 10 points apiece for Warren Central (29-4).
NO. 5 WARREN CENTRAL 61, NO. 3 COVINGTON CATHOLIC 58
Chappelle Whitney scored 21 points as the Dragons punched their ticket to the state tournament title game.
Jaiden Lawrence added 15 points for Warren Central.
Evan Ipsaro poured in 30 points for Covington Catholic (30-5). Brady Hussey added 10 points, and Chandler Starks reeled in 10 rebounds.
NO. 1 GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 54, LINCOLN COUNTY 51
Sam Parrish scored 16 points, Aden Slone finished with 14 points, and the top-ranked Cardinals won a double-overtime thriller in the state tournament semifinals.
Jerone Morton chipped in 11 points for GRC, and Trent Edwards grabbed 10 rebounds.
Tramane Alcorn scored 19 points to pace Lincoln County (31-8), and Jaxon Smith finished with 14 points.
