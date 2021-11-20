LEXINGTON — The Aces put themselves in prime position through the first two quarters, but eventually, top-ranked Lexington Christian was too much for Owensboro Catholic to overcome on a frigid Friday night.
The No. 10 Aces played the host Eagles to a draw at intermission, but LCA came roaring out of the gates in the second half on the way to securing a 49-21 victory in the KHSAA Class 2-A playoff quarterfinals.
“We gave ourselves the chance to win,” OCHS coach Jason Morris said afterward. “And that’s all we could come down here and ask to do. We gave it to them. We came down here ready to play. We gave LCA exactly what they needed, and we proved what kind of team we are — great senior leadership, with a bunch of good, young talent too. The future’s bright, and a great learning experience for our team tonight.
“Just didn’t put four quarters together. They’re a big-play team. They can score 21 points on you in a hurry, and that’s what they did in the third quarter.”
The Eagles (13-0) needed just one play to score out of the break, with running back and University of Virginia commit Xavier Brown racing for a 70-yard touchdown. He added a 30-yard breakaway score with 3:14 left in the third frame to give LCA a 28-14 advantage.
Following an interception by LCA’s Jeffrey Selby deep in Aces territory, the Eagles added to their lead on a 3-yard scoring run by Brown late in the third quarter.
LCA’s Jeremiah Riffle broke loose for a 39-yard scoring TD with 10:31 left in the contest, and an interception on the Aces’ next drive helped set up Selby’s 3-yard TD run with 4:24 left — giving the Eagles a 49-14 advantage.
Catholic (7-6) capped the game’s scoring when quarterback Lincoln Clancy found Braden Mundy for a 40-yard gain, followed the next play by Clancy’s 10-yard scoring strike to Deuce Sims with 1:32 remaining.
Part of the Aces’ struggles stemmed from a lack of quality field position throughout the night.
“You’re not getting first downs and they have a kicker like they do, you’re going to play backed up,” Morris said. “That’s just a state championship-caliber defense that we were facing, and they made us play backed up all night.”
Early in the game, however, it was Catholic that seized control.
Following an interception on their opening drive, the Aces responded by forcing a fumble on LCA’s second play from scrimmage near midfield. Twelve plays later, on 4th-and-6, Clancy faked a handoff to Mundy, sidestepped an incoming defender and then found Mundy wide open for a 20-yard TD and a 7-0 advantage with 5:20 left in the first period.
The Eagles answered with their own scoring drive two minutes later, with quarterback Drew Nieves finding Brown for a 31-yard TD toss down the middle of the field.
A goal-line stand highlighted the Aces’ defensive efforts early in the second quarter, but LCA later scored on Nieves’ 14-yard TD to wideout Mason Morris with 6:38 until halftime.
With time winding down in the first half, Catholic responded with an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Clancy lofting a picture-perfect pass to Mundy in the corner of the endzone just eight seconds before the break.
“Our quarterback did a really good job going through his progressions,” Morris said of Clancy. “We were making really tough passes. Our offensive line was playing really well and giving him time.
“We played backed up the entire game and put together two good drives in the first half to score, and our defense played well. Defense was just on the field too long tonight.”
For the game, Clancy completed 21-of-41 pass attempts for 246 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Mundy reeled in seven passes for 130 yards and two scores, and Tut Carrico made five receptions for 48 yards.
Brown led the Eagles with 161 yards and three TDs on 11 rushes, along with his two receptions for 40 yards and an additional score. Riffle ran the ball six times for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Nieves completed 10-of-13 passes for 98 yards and a pair of scores.
LCA finished with a 448-283 edge in total yardage, but Morris wasn’t disappointed in his defense in the least bit.
“Our defense has been lights out through this whole winning streak, and even tonight we played lights out,” said Morris, whose team had won seven straight games entering Friday. “We played well enough for a chance to win. If we don’t go through the 21 points in three or four minutes that they scored against us, this would’ve been a four-quarter battle. But that’s what LCA does to you.”
Morris was also quick to credit his team’s seniors for guiding the Aces through what could’ve been a rough season. Catholic lost its first five games — all to top-tier opponents — before going on a massive winning streak to reach the state quarterfinals.
“So proud of this senior class,” he said. “We could’ve laid down, but they didn’t. They brought the program up to another level. We’re right there knocking on the door for a state championship, it’s just a matter of getting back to work.
“We don’t have any quit in us. The future’s bright. We’re going to go back to work, and we’ll be just fine at Owensboro Catholic.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 7 0 7 — 21
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 7 7 21 14 — 49
OC-Mundy 20 pass from Clancy (Ranallo kick)
LC-Brown 31 pass from Nieves (Dobbs kick)
LC-Moore 15 pass from Nieves (Dobbs kick)
OC-Mundy 8 pass from Clancy (Ranallo kick)
LC-Brown 70 run (Dobbs kick)
LC-Brown 30 run (Dobbs kick)
LC-Brown 3 run (Dobbs kick)
LC-Riffle 39 run (Dobbs kick)
LC-Selby 3 run (Dobbs kick)
OC-Sims 10 pass from Clancy (Ranallo kick)
