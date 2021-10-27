When the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament semifinals kick off Wednesday afternoon, Daviess County coach Doug Sandifer wants his players to approach it like any other game.
The No. 1 Panthers will take on No. 17 Covington Catholic at 3 p.m. CT at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
“At this stage of the season, we’re not doing a whole lot of changing of what got us here,” Sandifer said. “We’ll prepare the best we can for Covington Catholic from what we know about them, which is a little bit.
“Mainly, at this point, we just want to stick with doing the things we do well and staying sound defensively. We’ll get our guys in the right frame of mind and not make it any bigger than it is.”
DC (22-1-4) reached the semifinals after knocking off then-No. 1 North Oldham last week, while the Colonels (13-8-5) prevailed with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Somerset.
Covington Catholic enters Wednesday on a seven-game winning streak, including wins in the 35th District and 9th Region title games. Three of the Colonels’ last four games have gone to extra time or penalty kicks.
“I don’t know, if in the middle of the season, they would’ve been picked to come out of that area,” Sandifer said. “But they found something that works for them and got through a very tough region. They figured something out that’s worked for them.
“We’re just preparing for a team that we think is going to be a very good test and a very good team.”
Covington Catholic is paced by seniors Coleman Middendorf and Colton Pieper with nine goals apiece, while seniors Jacob Brandenburg and Jonathan Gallenstein have dished five assists apiece.
The Panthers, meanwhile, will counter with a group led by junior Sean Higgs (16 goals), senior Tanner Andersen (15 goals, eight assists) and junior Dax Sandifer (12 goals). Junior Andrew Alexander and senior Carson Thomas have each passed for eight assists, as well.
“We know they have some size we’re going to have to deal with, but we have some pieces that they’re going to have to deal with,” Doug Sandifer added.
The winner will advance to face the victor from Wednesday’s late game between Elizabethtown and Paul Laurence Dunbar. The state championship game will be Saturday at 3 p.m.
“We’ve got a few guys who are here from the 2019 team that played in the finals, and they’ve been on this stage,” Sandifer said. “Then we’ve got some other guys who are here for the first time. It’s important that they don’t get too worked up or too nervous about things, just go out and play.
“The 26 or so games we played were to prepare them for big moments, and that’s what we hope they got from that. Now it’s time to put everything in place for this game and see what happens.”
