Kentucky coach John Calipari wants to see his team take another step forward, and the No. 10 Wildcats will get another early-season growth opportunity Tuesday against Southern.
The contest, as part of the five-year Unity Series that will pit UK against historically black colleges from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, will tip off at 6 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena.
“The Southern game is going to be a great test,” Calipari said, “because they play hard, they play dribble-drive, they’re going to try and beat us on the bounce. What we have to get better at: How we finish a game.
“This is about us playing against ourselves.”
UK (6-1) enters following an 85-57 win over Central Michigan and former Cats assistant coach Tony Barbee, in which Oscar Tshiebwe posted a game-high 20 points and 16 rebounds. Despite building a 34-point lead with 13:39 left to play, Calipari left his key rotation players in until the 1:19 mark of the game. During that stretch, the Cats saw their lead cut to 25 points before reserves closed out the contest.
Aside from Tshiebwe and TyTy Washington Jr. (15 points), who combined to make 12-of-19 shots from the floor, the rest of UK’s players connected on only 35.8% of their attempts from the field and 4-of-21 from beyond the arc (19%).
Calipari simply wants to see more from the rest of his roster.
“The second thing, we need another post-up guy or two,” he said. “... And it doesn’t have to be Oscar. Who’s another guy that we can post up? How about we need 3s, how can we do this?”
The Cats, who are averaging 83.6 points per game on 48.3% shooting from the floor and only 33.1% from beyond the arc, will continue to rely on a lineup that includes Washington (14.9 ppg), a 6-foot-3 freshman guard; Tshiebwe (14.1 ppg, 16 rpg), a 6-9 junior forward; 6-7 junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. (13.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg); 5-9 junior guard Sahvir Wheeler (11.1 ppg, 8.7 apg); and 6-5 graduate guard Kellan Grady (9.3 ppg).
It’s a group that Calipari feels comfortable with, especially as much of the Cats’ roster continues to deal with various injuries and illnesses.
“The good news is I do have some veterans,” he said. “And I really like my guards. So, they’re really smart. We’re adding some things on the fly and they’re getting it, which tells me if we hit it in practice once every two or three days — even if it’s three or four minutes — they’ll have it. They’ll own it.”
One emphasis moving forward, Calipari added, will be getting Tshiebwe more involved.
“I’m watching some of these teams post the ball that all they do is jam it in. That isn’t who he is,” Calipari said. “But, you got to get a couple of those. So, it’s not on him; that’s on me. I got to figure it out.
“I got to let him shoot some jump shots, I got to teach him better in the post so he gets some easy baskets. We’ve got to work on him defensively, because if you can’t guard in the pick-and-roll or guard a guard and just leave your feet and go ‘I’m not helping you.’ ”
Southern (3-5) enters following a 79-62 loss to Akron on Saturday. The Jaguars are coached by former UK star Sean Woods, the Cats’ all-time leader in career assists per game (5.3).
“It’s always nice to go back home and take your players to a place where you played at,” said Woods, a member of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. “I’ve always wanted my guys to have the same kind of experience I had as a student-athlete, and what better place to take them than to one of the most historic places in college basketball, Rupp Arena?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.