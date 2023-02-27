LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Initially stunned by an injury to its best player, Notre Dame regrouped with impressive maturity and resolve to earn a conference title and provide Olivia Miles a welcome cheer-up.

Sonia Citron scored 27 points, including four key free throws in the final 1:20, and the No. 10 Irish overcame the loss of Miles to a knee injury to beat Louisville 68-65 on Sunday and clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title.

