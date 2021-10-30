LEXINGTON — Five Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Keion Brooks Jr. and TyTy Washington Jr. with 18 points apiece, and No. 10 Kentucky claimed a 95-72 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition matchup Friday night at Rupp Arena.
Davion Mintz added 12 points for UK, Oscar Tshiebwe recorded 11 points with 10 rebounds, and Sahvir Wheeler chipped in 10 points with six assists.
Despite his team’s shooting prowess and success in transition, Cats coach John Calipari was disappointed in UK’s interior defense against Wesleyan big man JoMel Boyd. The 6-foot-6, 207-pounder scored a game-best 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.
“You had 29? It felt like 59,” Calipari told Boyd after the game, with a laugh.
Aside from Tshiebwe, who played only 17 minutes due to a nagging hip injury, Calipari was left searching for answers defensively.
“I told them after the game, ‘If you can play interior defense, you can play for us. You want to play? Play interior defense,” Calipari said. “... We tried two or three different guys to say, ‘Let’s go, let’s see how you do.’ We didn’t do very well. Short of that, there was some good stuff.”
UK shot 53.5% for the game, including an 11-of-29 mark from 3-point range (37.9%), and led in paint scoring (42-28), second-chance points (20-7) and fastbreak production (21-0). The Cats finished with 20 assists and only nine turnovers.
“We’re trying to get to where the ball moves a little bit more, we keep driving,” Calipari said. “We did it later. I come back to we didn’t turn them over as much as you would like to (12 turnovers), which you got to give them credit, their guard play. They played well. Their big guys literally did not turn it over and got shots up every time. We’ve got a ways to go.”
Meanwhile, Wesleyan shot 46.2% from the field — including 56.3% in the second half — while knocking down 7-of-19 shots from beyond the arc (36.8%) and 5-of-7 free throws (71.4%).
Jamil Wilson added 15 points for Wesleyan, which also got four assists from Antonio Thomas.
Panthers coach Drew Cooper called Wilson and Boyd “calming influences” for his team.
“It took a few of our upperclassmen stepping in there and making some plays with a tremendous amount of toughness, and the rest of our roster followed suit,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t any amount of strategy that took our field-goal percentage from what it was in the first part of the game to the second part of the game, it was really just a team that got a little bit more comfortable and felt like they could do this and play. That was good to see, and it was a good response from them.”
With his squad outmatched physically against a top-10 Division I team, Cooper was proud of his players’ resolve throughout the game.
“Honestly, there were some significant mismatches,” he said. “We did our best and I was happy with our physical effort. I thought the adrenaline got the best of us and there were some possessions where the ball would fall through our hands.
“But those things happen, and I thought the adrenaline was unlike anything that a lot of those players had experienced before.”
UK opened the game on a 7-0 run behind five points from Brooks before Wyatt Battaile knocked down a 3 and scored a layup to bring KWC within 12-7.
From there, however, the Cats reeled off a 23-5 run for a 21-point lead with 7:00 left in the first half. The Panthers responded with an 8-0 spurt to pull to within 35-22 before UK extended its lead to 48-30 at intermission.
Back-to-back paint buckets by Boyd and Ben Sisson cut KWC’s deficit to 52-34 less than three minutes into the second half, but the Panthers couldn’t get any closer from there.
Wheeler scored seven points in an 11-3 run that pushed the Cats to their largest lead of the night at 79-47 with 7:46 to go. Boyd tallied 11 points in the final six minutes to help provide the final margin.
Though Brooks has confidence in his team, he also expects the exhibition to serve as a learning experience for the Cats.
“I learned that we’re just not as good as we think we are,” he admitted. “We got some stuff we need to tighten up, but we have a good team in terms of spacing the floor, getting in the lanes and finding the right plays for each other.
“Sometimes the ball stuck a little bit, but for the most part, I thought everyone was doing their part. It was just a good test to see where we are at this point. I think, going forward, we can tighten our mistakes and we will be a lot better.”
For Cooper and the Panthers, it’s a chance to grow.
“They’re very talented and it was tough for us, but I’m happy with our effort,” Cooper said. “We’re thrilled that UK had us down. It’s monumental to our community and to the city of Owensboro, so this game meant quite a deal to our school of 750 people. We thought we represented well, so we’re very appreciative to the University of Kentucky for having us.”
