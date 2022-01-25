The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team isn’t looking past Tuesday night.
The No. 12 Wildcats, following Saturday’s 80-71 loss over now-No. 1 Auburn, have an ESPN College GameDay matchup at No. 5 Kansas looming this weekend. Before that, however, UK is slated to face conference foe Mississippi State on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena.
According to Kentucky assistant coach Orlando Antigua, the Cats (15-4, 5-2 in SEC) aren’t taking anything for granted
“Looking at this week’s games, this game could be looked at as a trap game,” Antigua said Monday. “When you play the No. 2 team in the country (Auburn) and anticipation of playing Saturday at a top-10 team in the country, you can forget about this kind of a game. And it’s something that we’re not doing.”
After all, the last time UK and Mississippi State squared off, the Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2) knocked the Cats out of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
“This is a really, really good team,” Antigua said. “Mississippi State is a well-coached team. Coach (Ben) Howland is a Final Four coach who has done it, and he’s done an incredible job at Mississippi State.”
MSU enters Tuesday having won three of its last four outings, including a 78-60 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, averaging 75.5 points per game on 48% shooting from the floor and 32.8% shooting from 3-point range, feature five players scoring in double figures: 6-foot-3 junior guard Iverson Molinar (17.7 ppg), 6-11 redshirt junior forward Tolu Smith (13.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 6-9 graduate forward Garrison Brooks (11.2 ppg), 6-1 sophomore guard Shakeel Moore (11.2 ppg) and 6-7 junior forward D.J. Jeffires (10.1 ppg), a former Kentucky commit.
UK scores 82.3 points per contest on 49.8% shooting from the floor and 35.5% from long distance. The Cats will counter with a group highlighted by Oscar Tshiebwe (16.1 ppg, nation-best 14.8 rpg), TyTy Washington Jr. (13.6 ppg), Kellan Grady (11.7 ppg), Sahvir Wheeler (10.8 ppg, 6.9 apg) and Keion Brooks Jr. (10.1 ppg).
Washington and Wheeler remain “day-to-day” for Tuesday’s game, Antigua added.
Though there’s also been growing chatter about the potential for 6-6 freshman Shaedon Sharpe to see playing time, Antigua dismissed those notions — though noting that the former five-star prospect is still improving.
“When you’re this far along in the season, it’s really hard to try to throw somebody into it if they’re not really ready for it,” he said. “We’re not only in a position for the kid to maybe do some harm to himself, but also to our turn, if it’s not the right time.
“(Coach John Calipari) is always conscious and aware and alert what’s the best for our kids, and I don’t think that will change.”
Kentucky coaches and staff will wear sneakers as a part of the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week.
