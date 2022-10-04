As Kentucky rolled into Oxford over the weekend, the Wildcats had plenty of aspirations — remaining undefeated, capturing a win over another Associated Press Top 25 opponent and, as a result, potentially earning a ranking as one of the top five teams in the nation for the first time since 1964.
Those lofty goals, however, came crashing down following a heartbreaking 22-19 loss to then-No. 14 Mississippi.
Kentucky slipped to No. 13 in the latest poll released Sunday, the Rebels jumped up to No. 9, and the Wildcats’ unblemished streak was broken.
With college football, though, there’s no time to dwell on the loss. With South Carolina waiting in the wings for a Saturday showdown at Kroger Field, Mark Stoops’ message to his players has been simple: Don’t let one loss turn into two.
During his Monday media availability, Stoops wasn’t as dismayed as some throughout the commonwealth were after the game. Though disappointed, he worked to find positives within his program.
“Anytime you’re ranked in the top 10, you’re going to get everybody’s attention and get a great game,” he remarked. “I really thought it was a great game, even with the mistakes we made. We made mistakes that I’m not proud of and that we need to coach better and do a better job, but it was a great environment.
“It stinks to come up on this end, believe me, but we talked a lot about preparing for the difficult environment, doing all these things, and the guys were dialed in.”
Two of the most glaring mistakes came on a pair of fumbles from standout quarterback Will Levis down the stretch, including on UK’s final possession. Even though those mistakes fall on the shoulders of Levis, who’s being hyped as one of the top potential picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, he still made plays to keep Kentucky in the game — even some that didn’t ultimately count.
Before the fate-sealing fumble, Levis had connected with Dane Key on what would’ve been the go-ahead score, but an illegal-motion penalty negated the play. Dropped passes earlier in the game didn’t help, either.
That’s not to mention the five points — a missed field goal, a missed extra point and a blocked extra point — that UK’s special teams unit left on the field.
Or the breakaway touchdown run that allowed Ole Miss to jump out to a 14-0 advantage and forced the Cats to claw back into contention.
Adding every factor together, it leaves a “what could have been” feeling.
But, as always, Stoops is looking to the future instead of the past.
“It’s a loss and nobody feels good about that,” he said, “but I love the competitive nature of this team.
“These guys are mature and can handle it. We’ll coach them and show them the good and the bad and the areas that we fell short.”
As much turmoil as there was on social media throughout Saturday, though, the sky isn’t falling in Lexington. As has become the norm during Stoops’ 10-year tenure, the Cats are simply moving on.
“Our guys know the belief is there,” he said. “I think the intensity needs to come back. As you get into game six without a break, and then we’re banged up, we have to make sure I find the right balance of continuing to play with that edge, play with that intensity, and continue to try to improve on being physical — I think we are improving — but also have enough juice in the tank as we get into this middle section (of the schedule) without a break.”
The Cats will have two more games before they get a much-needed off date on Oct. 22. Before that, though, UK should be favored in home matchups against South Carolina and Mississippi State — two opportunities for Kentucky to get back on track.
Stoops’ belief in his squad remains as high as ever, and despite the mistakes that cost the Cats last weekend, there’s no reason to doubt him.
