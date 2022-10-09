LEXINGTON — With star quarterback Will Levis sidelined due to a foot injury, the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats struggled mightily, falling to unranked South Carolina 24-14 at Kroger Field on Saturday.

“Not very good effort from top to bottom,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “Don’t feel like we did a great job putting a first-time starter in position to be successful. I don’t think our team played with the normal, competitive character that we generally play with.”

