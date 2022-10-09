LEXINGTON — With star quarterback Will Levis sidelined due to a foot injury, the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats struggled mightily, falling to unranked South Carolina 24-14 at Kroger Field on Saturday.
“Not very good effort from top to bottom,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “Don’t feel like we did a great job putting a first-time starter in position to be successful. I don’t think our team played with the normal, competitive character that we generally play with.”
Kaiya Sheron got the start at quarterback. Playing in just his second career game and making his first-ever college start, the redshirt freshman from Somerset went 15-for-27 passing for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
“Pretty good for the first time out there,” Sheron said of his performance. “Did my thing when I got the ball. Took a few unnecessary sacks but just comes with the first start. I think my ability to read the pocket is pretty good and something that I can improve on still.”
Disaster struck immediately for Kentucky on its first play from scrimmage without its star quarterback. On an attempted trick play, Chris Rodriguez fumbled, tossing the ball backwards to Barion Brown. South Carolina’s Tonka Hemmingway recovered the fumble and returned it to the UK 2-yard-line.
There, South Carolina quickly punched the ball into the end zone with a 2-yard MarShawn Lloyd touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.
“Not very good thinking,” Stoops said of the trick play call to start the game. “Probably on me. We’re running late in the week, and in some it wasn’t the opener, but I said that looks good. I thought I might be able to get them in a predictable defense. They didn’t change at all and pressured. So I put that thought in Rich’s (Scangarello) head, so not good at all. I know better.”
Things would go from bad to worse later in the first quarter as King-Demenian Ford blocked a Colin Goodfellow punt that set up the Gamecocks offense at the UK 32-yard-line.
Kentucky’s defense would bail out the special teams unit as safety Tyrell Ajian strip-sacked Spencer Rattler and the fumble was recovered by Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver, giving UK the ball back at its own 21-yard-line.
On its ensuing possession, Kentucky would ride Rodriguez into South Carolina territory. The Cats would move to the Gamecocks’ 27-yard-line and attempt a 45-yard field goal, but Matt Ruffolo’s kick hit the left upright leaving UK scoreless.
Kentucky would turn the Gamecocks over on downs early in the second quarter as D’Eryk Jackson, starting in place of an injured Jacquez Jones, blew up a Lloyd run on fourth down.
The Cats would move into Gamecocks territory, where an 11-yard JuTahn McClain run moved UK to the South Carolina 18-yard-line.
Kentucky would hit paydirt as Sheron found a wide-open Jordan Dingle for a 16-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 with more than eight minutes left in the half. The touchdown pass was the first of the Somerset native’s college career.
“That was a really good feeling because it was wide open,” Sheron said of the touchdown pass. “I knew I could make that throw. And it felt good to get my first one.”
Before the half, South Carolina would again move into Kentucky territory and again would be turned away as Trevin Wallace intercepted Rattler with 35 seconds left in the half.
The interception would send the game into halftime, even at 7-7.
Like the first half, the Gamecocks would get off to a fast start in the second half.
South Carolina moved across midfield, where Rattler connected with Antwane Wells on a wide receiver screen that the wideout took 47 yards to the end zone to make it 14-7.
Looking to answer back, Sheron connected with Tayvion Robinson on a wide receiver screen that went for 27 yards to the UK 46-yard-line, but a sack by South Carolina’s Gilber Edmond would help stall the drive, leading to a punt.
To make matters worse, Robinson suffered an injury on a third down run by Sheron and did not return to the game.
South Carolina’s offense would continue to build momentum on its ensuing possession as a Rattler third-down completion to Jalen Brooks went for 28 yards to the UK 21-yard-line. Kentucky’s defense would recover to force a field goal as Mitch Jeter connected from 32 yards out to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 17-7 late in the third quarter.
South Carolina would put the game on ice midway through the fourth quarter as Lloyd found an opening for a 45-yard run to move the Gamecocks to the UK 27-yard-line.
Two plays later, Brooks took a reverse 24 yards for a Gamecock touchdown making it 24-7 South Carolina with just under seven minutes to play.
“There’s no excuse for it,” Stoops said of the multiple explosive plays allowed by the UK defense. “The competitive character that we generally play with wasn’t there. I think we missed a tackle. I mean, I said all week, he’s a tremendous back (MarShawn Lloyd). I think it was MarShawn who broke it. Then, on the reverse, we got blocked ... cracked us on that. So, yeah, uncharacteristic, but again, no excuse.”
With time ticking down, Sheron completed a 10-yard pass to Rahsaan Lewis and hit Chauncey Magwood for 26 yards to move into Gamecock territory. A completion to Chris Lewis moved the Cats to the 10-yard-line, where on fourth down, Sheron hit McClain for a 10-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14 with 2:49 to play.
Kentucky would suffer another injury on the touchdown drive as Dane Key, who made two catches for 22 yards in the contest, went down and did not return.
After forcing a quick Gamecock three-and-out, Kentucky got the ball back with just over two minutes to play, but on the first play of the drive, Sheron was intercepted by David Spaulding, ending any hope of a comeback.
The loss to the Gamecocks was just the third in Stoops‘ tenure at Kentucky and first at Kroger Field since 2012 during Joker Phillips’ final year as UK head coach.
Kentucky will look to bounce back at home next week, with Levis expected to return against No. 23 Mississippi State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.