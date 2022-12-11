LEXINGTON — Yale gave No. 16 Kentucky all it could handle Saturday at Rupp Arena, but the Wildcats, led by defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe’s 22 second-half points, pulled away and earned a 69-59 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
UK moves to 7-2 on the year with the win while Yale dropped to 8-3.
“I liked how we finished the game off,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “We did some different things. The execution of stuff — we only had nine turnovers. I mean, the execution of what we were doing was pretty good.”
Kentucky took a 9-6 lead into the game’s first media timeout behind five quick points from Cason Wallace, and by the second media timeout, extended the lead to 25-15 as Wallace drilled his second 3-pointer of the day, Antonio Reeves drilled his first 3 of the day and Chris Livingston scored four points off the bench.
Yale would go on an 8-3 run to cut Kentucky’s lead to 28-23 heading into the game’s third media timeout and extended it to a 10-4 run heading into the final media timeout of the half, making it a 29-25 game.
Kentucky would outscore Yale 5-2 in the half’s final two minutes to take a 33-27 lead into halftime. After scoring 25 points in the first half’s first 10 minutes, UK was held to just eight the rest of the way, keeping the Bulldogs in the game midway through.
The Bulldogs started the first half hot as August Mahoney and John Poulakidas drilled 3-pointers to tie the game at 33, forcing UK to call a timeout less than two minutes into the half. Yale would briefly take a two-point lead, but seven straight points and a block from Tshiebwe sparked a 7-0 UK run, putting the Cats back in front, 40-35, entering the first media timeout of the half.
Tshiebwe’s run continued after the break as he added a steal and four more points to go on a run in which he scored 12 straight points to help UK take a 49-43 lead into the second media timeout of the half.
Kentucky would grow its lead to 57-50 entering the half’s third media timeout and moved ahead by double digits, with Tshiebwe continuing to roll as it took a 67-55 lead into the final media timeout of the game.
Tshiebwe scored 22 points, shot 10-for-12 from the field and grabbed four rebounds in the second half after being just held to six points in the first.
“That was great because it helped our team,” Tshiebwe said of his monster second half. “I figured out they couldn’t guard me and I told my teammates to throw me the ball.”
Yale would outscore Kentucky 4-2 to close out the game but it was too little, too late for a comeback.
Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 28 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and 33rd in 41 career games in a UK uniform. Both Sahvir Wheeler and Reeves scored 10 points to join Tshiebwe in double figures.
Yale was led in scoring by Jack Molloy with 14 points. He was joined in double figures by EJ Jarvis (12) and Mahoney (10)
“That one is an NCAA Tournament team there,” Calipari said of Yale. “Harvard and Yale are gonna be battling ... but that’s a good team.”
Kentucky will be off until next Saturday when it travels to New York’s Madison Square Garden for a CBS Sports Classic showdown with No. 19 UCLA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.